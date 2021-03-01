HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’ unveils videos of Woody Allen sexual claim made by Dylan Farrow

A documentary series examining Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s tumultuous relationship has unveiled some new bombshells.

The second episode of HBO’s "Allen v. Farrow" highlighted never-before-heard phone calls between the filmmaker and the actress discussing his relationship with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, The Hollywood Reporter shared on Monday.

The shocking episode, which aired on Sunday, also featured videos of a then-7-year-old Dylan Farrow, the former couple’s adopted daughter, describing sexual abuse, allegedly by Allen, 85.

According to the outlet, the incest claims were first made public in a 1993 lawsuit that awarded Farrow, now 76, custody of their children. Some of those testimonies supporting Dylan’s claims were revisited in Sunday night’s episode, which included the family babysitters, as well as a friend who was at the family’s Connecticut home on Aug. 5, 1992 – the day of the alleged sexual assault.

WOODY ALLEN ABUSE ALLEGATIONS TO BE EXPLORED IN NEW HBO DOC: ‘IT’S JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG’

The outlet noted this is the first time the recordings, along with two days’ worth of videos made by Farrow of Dylan, now 35, are revealed to the public.

"They have been chased forever by a lot of people," filmmaker Amy Ziering told the outlet. "[Lead investigative producer] Amy Herdy got them, and it’s all due to her intrepid and brilliant reporting."

On Sunday ahead of the airing, Dylan took to Twitter and wrote a lengthy post where she asked viewers for empathy.

"I decided to let them share it in the hopes that Little Dylan’s voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone," she wrote. "I hope this tape helps us all find ways to allow painful secrets to come safely out their closets so we can all heal and move forward in strength and peace. No longer ashamed, buried, scared, sad and silent."

WOODY ALLEN, SOON-YI PREVIN SLAM HBO DOC WHERE DYLAN FARROW DETAILS ALLEGED ABUSE AS ‘HATCHET JOB’

Farrow was a mother to seven children before meeting Allen, People magazine reported. In the docuseries, Farrow alleged she "encouraged" Allen to create a relationship with Previn, whom she shared with ex-husband Andre Previn.

"He took the little ones shopping and bought them airplanes and magic tricks," she recalled in the film. "He started bringing all of them to basketball games. I really encouraged him to go with Soon-Yi, too, because she was really shy."

While Allen claimed his relationship with Previn began after her first semester in college, Farrow alleged in the second episode that their affair began when she was still in high school.

"[Soon-Yi] would come, she would be in her school uniform at lunch, the doormen would show her up," Farrow alleged. "The maid would change the bed after she left. The maid told me about the condoms in the wastebasket and the sheets that needed changing, all of that."

MIA FARROW CLAIMS SHE’S ‘SCARED’ OF WOODY ALLEN IN UPCOMING HBO DOC DETAILING HIS ALLEGED CHILD ABUSE: REPORT

Farrow allegedly discovered explicit Polaroids of Previn seven months after she graduated from high school.

"I love her so much, and I didn’t ever blame her because she was just a little kid when he came into the family," Farrow claimed. "She was a little girl. We were family and he was in my home as my partner. And as such, he had responsibilities. You don’t get to have sex with my children. That isn’t part of the deal."

In the episode, Farrow alleged that on Aug. 5, 1992, Allen and Dylan disappeared for 20 minutes while she ran an errand with a pal. Farrow claimed that when she returned home, Dylan ran up to her in a sundress with no underwear on. Then over the course of two days, Farrow said she recorded Dylan describing the alleged sexual abuse involving Allen whenever the child brought it up.

The outlet revealed that on the videos, the 7-year-old is heard describing how she was allegedly molested by Allen.

ALEC BALDWIN DEFENDS WOODY ALLEN, SLAMS HBO DOCUMENTARY AS 'TRIAL BY MEDIA'

"It’s really hard to believe that somebody you respect, and, for me, somebody you really love deeply, could be capable of doing something so awful to a child," Farrow claimed. "It’s very hard to believe. Very, very hard to believe. I knew it would be a considerable thing [to pursue] because Woody had boundless money. But, this is your reality. You have one job and that is to stand by your child and keep her safe."

A spokesperson for Allen and Previn previously spoke out following the premiere of "Allen v. Farrow."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a statement sent to Fox News read. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so."



"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false," the statement continued. "Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan. He and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, the son of Allen and Farrow.

In a 2020 memoir, Allen said he "never did anything to [Dylan] that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged. He and Previn, 50, tied the knot in 1997. Dylan has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

"Allen v. Farrow," a four-part docuseries, aims to explore Allen and Farrow’s relationship and its fallout, including the sexual abuse allegations. It will examine court documentaries and other previously unseen material, the channel said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.