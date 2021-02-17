Mia Farrow claims she’s ‘scared’ of Woody Allen in upcoming HBO doc detailing his alleged child abuse: report

Mia Farrow alleged she’s "scared" of Woody Allen nearly 30 years after their split.

A documentary series examining their doomed relationship and its fallout, including allegations that he sexually abused a daughter, will air on HBO.

"Allen v. Farrow" will include the "charmed courtship" of the filmmaker, 85, and the actress, 76, as well as his relationship with Farrow’s adult daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who became his wife.

"I don’t know, I’m just scared," Farrow said in the new docuseries, as quoted by People magazine on Wednesday.

"A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything," she said. "A person who will do anything is somebody to be scared of. So I worry that when this documentary comes out, he’ll be on the attack again. He’ll do whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made."

A rep for Allen didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Reps also didn’t respond to a request for comment from the filmmaker.

Allen and Previn, now 50, didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses, a son of Allen and Farrow.

The documentary will explore the "private story" through interviews with Mia, Dylan and Ronan Farrow, as well as investigators. It will also examine court documents and previously unreleased material, the channel said. Film experts will discuss Allen’s work and its re-evaluation in light of his personal life.

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan. In a 2020 memoir, he said he "never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged. Dylan Farrow has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

"Allen v. Farrow," from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, will debut Feb. 21 on HBO, with episodes airing weekly.

Dick and Ziering also made the 2020 documentary "On the Record," which detailed allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons. He has denied the claims.

