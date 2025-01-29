Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

In Court

Harvey Weinstein begs for rape trial to be moved up, 'can't hold on anymore' amid cancer battle

A disheveled Weinstein appeared in court after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned

By Lauryn Overhultz , Kirill Clark Fox News
Published
close
Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg enters courtroom for Harvey Weinstein hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court Video

Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg enters courtroom for Harvey Weinstein hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court

Weinstein's 2020 conviction was vacated by the NY Court of Appeals. (John Mantel for Fox News Digital)

Harvey Weinstein begged the court to push his trial date forward as he battles cancer.

Judge Curtis J. Farber set Weinstein's rape retrial for April 15 during Wednesday's hearing. However, the disgraced entertainment mogul claimed he would not be here in April.

"I’m asking and begging you to switch," Weinstein told the judge in a rare direct address to the court. "I can’t hold on anymore. I’m holding on because I want justice for myself."

Weinstein told Judge Farber that he was given the "wrong pills" earlier Wednesday morning but "caught" the mistake at the "right moment."

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ‘ALARMING BLOOD TEST’ AS REP CONFIRMS LEUKEMIA DIAGNOSIS

Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing ahead of his retrial at State Supreme Court

Harvey Weinstein begged the court for an earlier trial date due to his declining health as he battles cancer. (Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

"I am begging for you to move your date, so we can proceed with trial as quickly as possible, so I can get out of this hellhole," he claimed. "There are so many people suffering in Rikers island. They don’t have the same mouthpiece. It’s a medieval situation. This is something that has to be stopped."

Farber told Weinstein and his lawyers he was trying to resolve and move the trial up, but as of now, April 15 is the date that works.

"Judge Farber demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, and we deeply appreciate his thoughtful consideration of Harvey’s condition and circumstances," Weinstein's representative, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "He is literally batting for his life. We remain confident in a swift and efficient trial process and firmly believe that Harvey will be fully exonerated."

"I am begging for you to move your date, so we can proceed with trial as quickly as possible, so I can get out of this hellhole."

— Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing ahead of his retrial at State Supreme Court

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been outspoken about the conditions at Rikers Island. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

HARVEY WEINSTEIN RUSHED FROM PRISON TO HOSPITAL FOR EMERGENCY HEART SURGERY

Harvey Weinstein appears in State Supreme Court

Harvey Weinstein appears in court for a hearing in his sexual assault case on Jan. 29. (Jefferson Siegel /The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in December after receiving an "alarming blood test." At the time, his rep confirmed the former film producer had been diagnosed with leukemia.

"Mr. Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukemia, has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not. In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment," Engelmayer previously told Fox News Digital in a statement.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Harvey Weinstein rape sentence New York court

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction was overturned in April 2024. (Scott Heins)

Weinstein's team has been adamant about his declining health in recent months, claiming he is "basically getting no treatment" for his various medical issues.

"All I can tell you is he is not getting the treatment he deserves," Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said after a court hearing in July. "He needs some relief. We are very confident of the outcome of this trial… he will get acquitted. There is a lot of light at the end of the tunnel for Mr. Weinstein."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harvey Weinstein leaves court in 2019

Harvey Weinstein was originally convicted of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape in 2020. (Getty Images)

A New York appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction this past April, ordering a new trial in a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case.

In a 4-3 decision, the court found that Weinstein's trial judge allowed prosecutors to call women who said Weinstein had assaulted them to testify, even though their accusations did not specifically relate to the entertainment mogul's charges.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault from actor Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of rape in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending