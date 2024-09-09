Harvey Weinstein rushed from prison to hospital for emergency heart surgery

Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery on Monday.

Weinstein, 72, was rushed from Rikers Island to Bellevue on Sunday evening due to "several medical complications," Fox News Digital can confirm. The film producer had a procedure and surgery on his heart today.

"As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment," Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein's authorized representatives, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital."

The disgraced entertainment mogul has been housed at New York's Rikers Island jail while he awaits his retrial over accusations of rape.

Weinstein has been in and out of court after his rape conviction in New York was overturned in April. A judge tentatively set his rape retrial to begin Nov. 12.

In late July, Weinstein was hospitalized with double pneumonia and COVID.

"Weinstein is being treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs, and various other conditions," representative Craig Rothfeld told Fox News Digital at the time.

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,"

A New York appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction on April 25, ordering a new trial in a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case.

In a 4-3 decision, the court found that Weinstein's trial judge had allowed prosecutors to call as witnesses women who had said Weinstein had assaulted them, even though their accusations did not specifically relate to the entertainment mogul's charges.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault from actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of rape in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

Ultimately, the appeals court found that the trial judge should have only allowed witnesses to testify about the sexual assault encounters that Weinstein's charges stemmed from. During his trial, multiple women testified about sexual assaults allegedly performed by Weinstein, even though it wasn't what he faced charges for.

After Weinstein's sentencing in New York in 2020, he was extradited to California in July 2021 to face sexual assault allegations made by four women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

