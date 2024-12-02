Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after 'alarming blood test' as rep confirms leukemia diagnosis

Harvey Weinstein was rushed back to Bellevue Hospital after receiving an "alarming blood test" as his rep confirmed the former film producer had been diagnosed with leukemia.

"Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention," his attorney, Imran H. Ansari, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights."

Weinstein's representative, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed the disgraced movie mogul has been diagnosed with leukemia.

"Mr. Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukemia, has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not. In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment," he told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rikers Island for comment.

Weinstein's team has been adamant about his declining health in recent months, claiming he is "basically getting no treatment" for his various medical issues.

"All I can tell you is he is not getting the treatment he deserves," Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said after a court hearing in July. "He needs some relief. We are very confident of the outcome of this trial… he will get acquitted. There is a lot of light at the end of the tunnel for Mr. Weinstein."

A New York appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction this past April, ordering a new trial in a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case.

In a 4-3 decision, the court found that Weinstein's trial judge allowed prosecutors to call women who said Weinstein had assaulted them to testify, even though their accusations did not specifically relate to the entertainment mogul's charges.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault from actor Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of rape in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

Weinstein's lawyer first filed an appeal in his New York case in January 2023. The appeal, filed by Aidala, claimed the entertainment mogul didn't receive a "fair trial."

"Harvey is innocent and never should have been convicted or even tried for these allegations," Weinstein's representative told Fox News Digital at the time. "The trial failed at objectivity from the minute former Judge Burke berated Harvey, asking him if he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison over the use of a cellphone that occurred before the judge ever entered the courtroom or began the day's proceedings.

"Burke was rejected from the bench as a result, and the case should have been, too. From the lies a juror told to private lawyers representing non-case-related complainants acting as prosecutorial surrogates, as we were often gagged, the jury was steered in a direction they never would have gone in if it were honest."

