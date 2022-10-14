‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane remembered by cast: 'Thank you for all the laughter’

Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing wizard Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise, died Friday at a hospital in Scotland.

His death was confirmed to Fox News Digital by his agency WME after his agent Belinda Wright made the announcement. He was 72.

Reaction to his death from his former "Harry Potter" castmates have been flooding the internet since the news broke Friday morning.

The star of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, released a statement expressing how much he will miss his friend, remembering all the good times they shared while on set.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Radcliffe said in a statement. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut, and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed," he added. "He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger, took to her Instagram story with her reaction.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Watson wrote. "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory," she added. "Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us."

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books that formed the basis for the movies, shared a photo of her and Coltrane at dinner on Twitter and expressed the sadness she felt over the loss of her friend, calling him a one-of-a-kind friend and "an incredible talent."

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," Rowling tweeted. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter movies, posted on Instagram about how heartbroken she was to hear about his death, remarking Hagrid was always her favorite character and that Coltrane always treated her with kindness and as an equal.

"Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly," Bonnie wrote. "Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace."

The twins who played Fred and George Weasley, James and Oliver Phelps, took to Twitter to express their sadness. Both of them commented on how comfortable Coltrane made them feel on set as first-time actors.

"I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun," James wrote on Twitter. "And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great.' Thank you for that x."

"November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. 'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car'! Robbie when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere," Oliver tweeted. "Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x."

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, shared his feelings on Twitter.

"Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn't give a f--- and it always made you smile," he tweeted. "A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x."

The actor who played Remus Lupin in the franchise also paid tribute to his friend, commenting on his laughter.

"The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault. You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed," he wrote.

Those not in the "Harry Potter" universe, also spoke out.

"I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago," Stephen Fry tweeted. "I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco.' Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

Hugh Laurie wrote, "I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life."