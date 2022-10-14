Expand / Collapse search
Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter' star, dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Robbie Coltrane, known for his role in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has died.

The actor's agency WME confirmed to Fox News Digital that he died at the age of 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

Actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Coltrane was born in Glasgow, and made his acting debut at the age of 12. He attended Glasgow Art School and eventually appeared on the television series "Flash Gordon," along with "Keep It in the Family" and "Blackadder."

He continued to make a name for himself with roles in "Alfresco" and "The Comic Strip." 

Coltrane landed a role on the British TV series "Cracker" in the 1990s. His performance earned him three BAFTA awards.

Robbie Coltrane starred as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Robbie Coltrane starred as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise. (Credit; YouTube / Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe at the New York City premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe at the New York City premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The actor also had a successful film career. Coltrane appeared as Hagrid, a half-giant, in all eight "Harry Potter" movies. He also landed roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough."

Wright said she was "proud" to be Coltrane's agent.

"As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and, after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," Wright said. 

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint during a "Harry Potter" launch party.

Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint during a "Harry Potter" launch party. (Photo by Andy Butterton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

