Daniel Radcliffe is 'concerned' about what his girlfriend's parents will think of his portrayal of 'Weird Al'

Many will be watching Daniel Radcliffe's portrayal of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," but he is most concerned about the reaction of his girlfriend's parents, who are big fans of the comedic musician.

Radcliffe did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, alongside his co-star Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the film after the movies debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

During the interview, Radcliffe was asked what his girlfriend, Erin Darke's reaction was to his portrayal of Yankovic, since she is a fan of his.

"Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I'm most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws," Radcliffe explained.

"Erin's dad and brother, because they're massive fans as well. Erin's seen the movie but I'll be interested in what Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it," the "Harry Potter" star continued.

Radcliffe was chosen by Yankovic himself to play the part in the biopic. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Radcliffe spoke about the moment that happened back in 2010 that led him to landing the leading role many years later.

"When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me?'" he said.

"I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna, who I think was like, ‘Who is this kid and why is he singing all of the elements?’" Radcliffe continued. "And I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it.' And so picked me."

The biopic about "Weird Al" Yankovic's life will premiere November 4 on The Roku Channel.