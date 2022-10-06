Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Daniel Radcliffe is 'concerned' about what his girlfriend's parents will think of his portrayal of 'Weird Al'

Radcliffe plays 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the upcoming biopic 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' with Evan Rachel Wood

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Former ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe explains why he would be open to doing a punk biopic Video

Former ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe explains why he would be open to doing a punk biopic

Former 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe explains why he would be open to doing a punk biopic, dishes on his new film 'Escape from Pretoria.'

Many will be watching Daniel Radcliffe's portrayal of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," but he is most concerned about the reaction of his girlfriend's parents, who are big fans of the comedic musician.

Radcliffe did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, alongside his co-star Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the film after the movies debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

During the interview, Radcliffe was asked what his girlfriend, Erin Darke's reaction was to his portrayal of Yankovic, since she is a fan of his. 

FORMER ‘HARRY POTTER’ STAR DANIEL RADCLIFFE REVEALS WHY HE WON'T GET SOCIAL MEDIA

During an interview, Daniel Radcliffe shared that he is worried about his girlfriend's parents reaction to the movie, since they are big "Weird Al" Yankovic fans. 

During an interview, Daniel Radcliffe shared that he is worried about his girlfriend's parents reaction to the movie, since they are big "Weird Al" Yankovic fans.  (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

"Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I'm most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws," Radcliffe explained. 

"Erin's dad and brother, because they're massive fans as well. Erin's seen the movie but I'll be interested in what Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it," the "Harry Potter" star continued.

Radcliffe was chosen by Yankovic himself to play the part in the biopic. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Radcliffe spoke about the moment that happened back in 2010 that led him to landing the leading role many years later. 

‘WEIRD AL’ YANKOVIC AND MADONNA MAKE OUT IN TRAILER FOR UPCOMING BIOPIC 

"Weird Al" Yankovic personally chose Daniel Radcliffe to portray him in the upcoming film. 

"Weird Al" Yankovic personally chose Daniel Radcliffe to portray him in the upcoming film.  (Getty Images / The Roku Original)

"When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me?'" he said. 

"I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna, who I think was like, ‘Who is this kid and why is he singing all of the elements?’" Radcliffe continued. "And I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it.' And so picked me." 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the movie is famously known for playing the leading role throughout the "Harry Potter" franchise. 

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the movie is famously known for playing the leading role throughout the "Harry Potter" franchise.  (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The biopic about "Weird Al" Yankovic's life will premiere November 4 on The Roku Channel. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending