'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown opens up about being 'slut-shamed': 'We’ve got to change the language'

Hannah Brown is speaking out about being "slut-shamed" on social media for openly talking about her sex life on the reality dating show "The Bachelorette."

The former pageant queen made headlines this week for sending home contestant Luke Parker who said on the show he would not want to continue their relationship if she had sex with any of the other three remaining men.

“I sit with people who know me the most and think, ‘How have I become the sex girl?’ Like, I had only kissed five guys and I had sex with my two long relationship boyfriends,” the 24-year-old told People magazine in an interview published Friday. “College was the first time. It wasn’t like I was what anybody would call ‘promiscuous.’ And then now I’ve been slut-shamed for it.”

Brown said she can't understand the backlash because the show is about going on multiple dates and possibly getting engaged in the finale.

“It’s just not okay because this show is about trying to find a husband and a part of a relationship, a marriage, is physical intimacy,” she told the magazine. “And if I want to make out with a guy, I’m going to make out with them.”

Brown added: "We’ve got to change the language of how women speak to women and how men speak to women and how we shame them for the decisions that we make."

“Everybody’s relationship is different and we just need to support and encourage each other and make sure that we’re making the right decisions for ourselves and what we’re ready for in relationships.”

She said the right decision for her was sending Parker home because Brown felt like he was judging her and trying to control her body.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said on the show. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

“My husband would never say what you said to me,” she said as she escorted him to the departing van.

After the episode aired, the two exchanged words on Twitter.

"The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response," Parker wrote. "I'm weeping at mine and you're laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."

Brown answered: "time and time again Jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners' who laughed. And time and time again he rebuked ‘saints' that judged. Where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette."

Parker's brother also told Fox News Radio's Todd Starnes that ABC intentionally edited important segments of the show that indicated Brown shared the same beliefs about sex that his brother had.

"Leaving out those conversations makes Luke look judgmental and controlling when they talk about sex," Mike Parker told Starnes.

