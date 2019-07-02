'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown confesses she had sex 'in a windmill'

Hannah Brown is in control of her life and the decisions she makes about her body.

"The Bachelorette" star, 24, made a shocking confession about her sex life in a new promo for the final episodes of the current season.

During a one-on-one date with Luke Parker, he starts a conversation about sex and how it will affect their relationship. “So, let’s talk about sex,” he begins. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

The clip then jumps to Brown walking Parker to an awaiting car -- which in "Bachelor"-land means someone just got eliminated -- visibly disturbed by what he said to her.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she says. “I have had sex... and honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

The reality TV star then stuns Parker with details about her sexual history. “From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” she confesses.

Later on, during a confessional interview, she added: “I f--ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!” but didn't reveal the identity of the man in question.

Cue Bachelor Nation. Eager fans went to work trying to piece together who it might be out of the four remaining men -- Tyler, Jed, Peter, or Garrett (who was just eliminated) -- and someone found a shot of Hannah and Jed with a windmill in the background.

“This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED,” the fan wrote.

This isn't the first time sex on this season of the ABC dating competition series has been a topic on contention. On last week's episode, Parker had words with Brown after she went naked bungee jumping with Garrett on a date.

He voiced that he felt cheated on because she was exposed to another man.

“I told you it wasn’t a sexual thing at all and it wasn’t,” Brown told Parker in a private conversation. “But even if it was, at this point it doesn’t matter because you’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”

Brown took to Twitter last week, the address the hate she and the contestants are receiving online.

"I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it’s hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God...we just happen to do it on national television," she wrote.

"I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments — he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies. 'You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy...'"

"It’s upsetting to get messages from Christians telling me I give Christians a bad name. I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times...but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name. I’m an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory," she concluded.