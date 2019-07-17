'Bachelorette' star Luke P. upset with slut-shaming reputation after Hannah B. sent him home over sex spat

"The Bachelorette" feud between Luke Parker and Hannah Brown was partly a result of clever editing, sources close to the disgraced contestant claim.

After getting into a war of words over social media with Brown over her sexual activity in the show's Fantasy Suites, sources close to Parker told TMZ that his seemingly extreme reaction to Brown wasn't out of left field when put into context.

Insiders alleged that Parker's reaction wasn't just to Brown's infamous windmill sex confession in and of itself, but also to a previous conversation he'd had with Brown at a Bible study during the Hometown episode. There, Parker's pals claim, Brown allegedly told Parker – both 24 – that she didn't have any interest in having sex with any of the other potential rose recipients in the "Bachelorette" Fantasy Suites. As a result, Parker was extra shocked at her confession, which was what the world saw on TV.

Parker, a strict Christian and born-again virgin until marriage, is reportedly devastated that the show's producers didn't air the Bible study conversation, which he feels would have put his widely reviled remarks into more context and prevented him from being painted as a villain.

"If you told me you had sex or were having sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home." — Luke P.

On Monday's episode, Brown sent Parker home after his reaction to her Fantasy Suite sex made her feel like she was being slut-shamed.

"The closest thing to love at first sight was probably with you," Brown told Parker during what would be his final episode. However, Parker's reaction changed her mind. He told her that being intimate with other men during the Fantasy Suites wasn't "something [she] should be doing," adding, "If you told me you had sex or were having sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home."

Brown replied that he wasn't her husband and didn't like feeling like he was judging her, adding, "Guess what? Sex might be a sin out of marriage, pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is like a pride thing. I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you and I do not want you to be my husband."

After the episode aired, Parker and Brown sparred on Twitter.

"The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response," Parker wrote. "I'm weeping at mine and you're laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."

But Brown clapped back: "time and time again Jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners' who laughed. And time and time again he rebuked ‘saints' that judged. Where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette."

He shot back: "There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that's not a laughing matter."

Brown fired back, referencing an exchange Parker had with a contestant, Garrett Powell, who got kicked off: "I have never said that I find my sin funny. I'm not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guy's lap."

Then Parker went back to the windmill sexcapade.

“Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me,” Parker said, adding on Instagram that never meant to "judge or condemn Hannah."

He added, "For me, it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday ... I made mistakes and no I'm not perfect (crazy right)...I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me."

"My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all," Parker concluded. "Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous."

