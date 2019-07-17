'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown and Luke P.'s sex argument divides social media

The now-famous sex spat between “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and contestant Luke Parker — better known by fans as Luke P. — has seemingly divided social media.

On Monday night’s episode of the popular show, Brown sent Parker home after his reaction to her intimate Fantasy Suite dates made her feel like she was being "slut-shamed."

"The closest thing to love at first sight was probably with you," Brown told Parker during what would be his final episode. However, Parker's reaction changed her mind. He told her that being intimate with other men during the Fantasy Suites wasn't "something [she] should be doing," adding, "If you told me you had sex or were having sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home."

Brown replied that he wasn't her husband and didn't like feeling like he was judging her, adding, "Guess what? Sex might be a sin out of marriage, pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is like a pride thing. I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you and I do not want you to be my husband."

After the episode aired, Parker and Brown sparred on Twitter in a series of fiery tweets.

Later, Parker took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Brown, writing alongside the image that he never meant “to judge or condemn Hannah.”

He added, "For me, it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her every day... I made mistakes and no I'm not perfect (crazy right)...I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me."

"My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all," Parker concluded. "Thank you, everyone, for the prayers always remember [to] speak the truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous."

The feud has divided social media, leading many to stick up for Brown’s choice while others applauded Parker for “standing up for Jesus.”

“So proud of you for standing up for Jesus brother! Love you and miss you dude!” one person commented on Parker’s Instagram post.

“Hold your head high-there is someone out there that is far greater than your imagination and exactly who the Lord has for you!” another commenter said in support of Parker.

“I don’t necessarily see where you did anything wrong. Maybe the way you say things aren’t perfect but I think you had every right to express your feelings on that,” said a third.

“Proud of your stand for Christ. Not enough people with a platform who use it for good! Did not think you were shaming her at all,” shared another.

“I lost all respect for her tonight. She handled that awful. I wouldn’t want to propose to someone that just freshly had sex with other people either. That’s an understandable thing to feel,” said another social media user in support of Parker.

But there were also those who came to Brown’s defense. Following the heated episode, Brown, too, took to Instagram with a series of photos from the week in Greece.

“A game-changing week in Greece. And Jesus still loves me,” she captioned the post.

“So proud of you! Most courageous and badass Bachelorette ever,” commented one person.

“Reading these comments makes me so glad that I’m free of religion & the concept of sin. Guilting a woman for having sex is so outdated & needs to stop. We are humans living a human experience & she has every right to live her life to the fullest the way she sees fit. Good on you Hannah for doing what’s right for YOU,” shared another on Brown’s post.

The comments on this post from all of the so-called ‘Christians’ are just awful. Leave this woman alone. She stood up to herself to a man who thought he could control her. If he didn’t want to compete with other men then he shouldn’t have signed up for the show. None of you are God and none of you are qualified to tell her what God thinks of her or wants her to do. So if you don’t like what she did, shut up already and move on,” said another.

“Beautiful, you’re awesome,” commented one social media user.

“Jesus loves you and so do I,” wrote another.

Fox News' Caleb Parke and Jessica Sager contributed to this report.