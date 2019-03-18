Gwyneth Paltrow says she wanted to 'reinvent' divorce with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow famously split from ex-husband, Chris Martin, in 2014 and coined a new term in the process — "conscious uncoupling."

The Oscar-winner admitted in a new interview that she wanted to "reinvent" divorce because she and her ex have remained such close friends, even after Paltrow remarried in 2018.

The 46-year-old explained on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, her reasoning. "I just thought, 'I wonder if there's a way to circumvent that and just go directly to the point where we're friends,'" she said. "We're family, that's it. We can pretend we're not, and hate each other... or, let's try to reinvent this for ourselves."

The Goop founder added that the now infamous term actually caused her a lot of stress on top of her marriage breaking up.

"I was in a lot of pain. It was so difficult. It felt like such a failure to me. It was so hard and I was so worried about my kids," Paltrow explained. "Then there was this whole other layer of the world turning on us."

She went on to admit that the phrase might have been "too early in the culture" for people to fully get on board with and revealed she think she "triggered a lot of people who were the sons and daughters of acrimonious divorces, or people in the middle of acrimonious divorces."

In an earlier interview on the "Today" show, Paltrow told Savannah Guthrie that she's very open with her fans about what she's going through. "I always feel like I'm very open about my learnings, my shortcomings, my mistakes," she said.

"I think I'm actually a person who tries to look for ways to really support people and offer solutions and ideas."