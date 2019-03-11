Gwyneth Paltrow says Jeff Bezos ghosted her when she tried to ask him ‘a bunch of questions’

Even Gwyneth Paltrow can’t get on Jeff Bezos‘ calendar.

While in conversation with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow at SXSW on Monday morning, the Goop creator revealed that the Amazon founder got in touch with her following a December Wall Street Journal article, only to leave her hanging.

“In the Wall Street Journal, they asked me about my mentors, like you have, and I said, ‘Oh sometimes I, like, cold call people,’ and they said, ‘Well has anyone not called you back?’ And I said, ‘Yes, Jeff Bezos,'” she told an audience at the Austin Convention Center.

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS PSYCHEDELICS WILL BE THE BEXT BIG TREND IN WELLNESS CULTURE

“So after that came out, I got an email and the subject was ‘Jeff Bezos.’ And the sender was Jeff Bezos! The body of the email said, ‘Hi there Gwyneth, the Wall Street Journal told me you wanna talk to me.’ So, I wrote him back and then he wrote me and then I said, ‘I would die for the opportunity to sit down and ask you a bunch of questions’ … and he never wrote me back,” she explained.

The actress-turned-wellness guru continued, “He’s got a lot going on.”

“He’s, like, the only guy who never wrote you back,” Harlow, 36, said with a laugh.

GWYNETH PALTROW CALLS HARVEY WEINSTEIN ' A BULLY,' RECALLS BEN AFFLECK CASTING IN 'SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE'

“No, no,” Paltrow, 46, replied.

When asked by Harlow why she wants to get hold of the 55-year-old billionaire — who is still dating Lauren Sanchez following the scandalous start to their relationship — Paltrow explained that she’s intrigued by his process.

“There are so many things I would wanna ask him. I guess fundamentally, he sort of gives himself license at every turn to go into every business and I would want to psychologically understand the why and the engine behind that. I’m just fascinated by him,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And as for if she’d ever sell Goop, which Fortune reported in May is now valued at $250 million, to Amazon, Paltrow replied, “I mean, sure, why not?”

“I think he’s gonna call you now,” Harlow said.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.