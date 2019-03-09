Gwyneth Paltrow posts photo with ex Chris Martin’s mom, new mother-in-law on International Women’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow showed love for both her former and current mothers-in-law on International Women’s Day Friday.

The Goop founder took to Instagram to show a photo of herself with current mother-in-law Nancy Falchuk and former mother-in-law Allison Martin, who is Chris Martin's mother. Martin is the frontman for the popular band Coldplay, and the two were married from 2003 to 2016. Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Paltrow, 46, captioned the photo, in part: “On international women’s day, I want to express my gratitude for all of the women in my life. I love the women in my life! You are nurturers, powerhouses, brainiacs, sisters, comedians all in one. When we are sisters to each other, miracles happen.”

In response to one fan’s question regarding how Paltrow maintains a “healthy relationship” with her ex’s family, the “Shakespeare in Love” actress said she focuses on the “wonderful and positive.”

“I try to focus on the wonderful, and the positive,” Paltrow responded, according to People magazine. “I try to let go of anger. And have relentless accountability. I fail a lot but sometimes I get somewhere really interesting.”

Paltrow and Martin have two children together, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Many fans applauded the actress for sharing the photo.

“What a powerful tribute to womanhood and honoring the women who walk your path,” one person wrote.

“This makes my heart happy. Keep being awesome!” another commented.

“You are a class act,” a third said.

Paltrow wasn’t the only star to post in honor of the global event on March 8. Some of the world's most recognized names – ranging from Emma Watson to David Beckham to Pope Francis – also shared their sentiments in celebration of International Women’s Day.