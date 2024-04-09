Gwen Stefani shuts down Blake Shelton divorce rumors, admits to 'getting paranoid' in relationship

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage is still going strong, but that doesn't mean rumors circulating about the couple breaking up don't affect the No Doubt singer.

In an interview with Nylon Magazine, Stefani admitted the rumors have made her question her age and appearance.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" the musician told the outlet. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen."

The "Hollaback Girl" singer admitted to having these feelings of insecurity while creating her duet with the country music star, "Purple Irises."

"I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid," Stefani said.

"It’s an insecurity we both have," Shelton added. "These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’"

Three years after saying "I do," Stefani is still sure about her feelings about Blake.

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," she said, adding, "and all this s--- I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is. I'm overthinking."

Although Stefani is aware of rumors she's divorcing her husband, she explained to Nylon she tries not to pay too much attention to speculation.

"But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," Stefani said. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship. I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 while filming season 7 of "The Voice." The couple tied the knot on Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in 2021.

Blake and Gwen live on the Oklahoma ranch part-time with Stefani's three children — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — from her marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

Living in Oklahoma has reminded her of her childhood, when she would arrive home from school and see her mother gardening and her father cutting trees in their yard, Stefani told People in an interview in 2023.

At the time, she thought, "I'm never having a tree at my house." But she has turned into a self-proclaimed "garden flower nerd."

" Going to Oklahoma [and] just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about — and I'm not really a dirt person or like a bug person or a hot person — but you sort of get over it all," she said. "It's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. I guess it's just nature and God is all right there."

During her interview with People last year, Stefani explained she didn't expect her relationship with Shelton to blossom into what it is today.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’" Stefani explained. "When I met Blake, that's when I felt home. Like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.' It's so true, and it was so automatic. This is such an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. … He changed my life."