Gwen Stefani gets candid on escaping to Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch: 'It's very tribal'

Gwen Stefani wants the world to know that her romance with Blake Shelton is different.

The co-hosts of “The Voice” previously confirmed their relationship in 2015. The No Doubt songstress ended her nearly 13-year marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale that same year. Shelton also divorced fellow country crooner Miranda Lambert in 2015 after four years of marriage.

“It’s very tribal,” the 48-year-old told Marie Claire about escaping Hollywood to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

However, things haven’t always been so blissful for the in-love Stefani. She admitted separating from her husband, who’s also the father of her three sons, was a painful experience.

“What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen, that it was my purpose to write about and share my story,” Stefani said, admitting on coping with the loss through music.

“I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that.”

The singer also shared she relied on spirituality to move on and open herself up to new possibilities in life.

“… Spiritual exercise got me somewhere,” she explained. “Some people like to meditate, do yoga, or just take quiet time, but for me – instead of how you talk to yourself, you pray. You surrender and ask for guidance. It’s not all about you.”

And now that Stefani has found happiness again, she’s ready to explore music once in a different way. While she didn’t say a word about reuniting with her former No Doubt bandmates, fans should expect the pop star to use her newfound confidence to return to her writing roots.

“I would love to do something like [write a musical], just be a part of a writing thing, because that confidence has come back now, and I know I have something to offer,” said Stefani.

“It used to be such a stress; there was so much doubt in me — now it’s like, ‘Well, just go and write and write a song.’”