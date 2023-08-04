Gwen Stefani shows how marriage with Blake Shelton 'just works' despite different interests

Gwen Stefani gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Blake Shelton and how it "just works" despite their different interests.

"When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works," Stefani captioned a video shared to TikTok.

In the video, Stefani put together clips of Shelton in his cowboy boots while the pop star has full makeup and her hair done. In one clip, the "Austin" singer is wearing camouflage and driving his truck.

Stefani and Shelton married in 2021 after meeting as judges for "The Voice" in 2014. After each got divorced, their friendship turned romantic by the fall of 2015.

"They've been supporting each other through a difficult time, and they're really happy together," a source told People magazine at the time. "Everyone is thrilled because they're both incredibly nice people."

The "Hollaback Girl" singer recently explained that God had brought the couple together after their divorces even though she had been convinced her life "was over."

"I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day. I'm gonna have a coffee. I'm gonna take care of my kids, and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone," Stefani said during an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I thought my life was over, and then Blake Shelton was like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’"

Stefani also explained how her relationship with Shelton works.

"Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream," she said.

"We think the same about things, yet we're so different. Like, he's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I'm putting makeup on. We're so different, yet we're so the same on so many levels."

Stefani and Shelton got married over Fourth of July weekend in 2021 at the country music star's ranch. The two "Voice" coaches tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on the property of a newly built estate that Shelton had commissioned for Stefani.

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale. They share three kids together. Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and his high school sweetheart Kaynette Williams.