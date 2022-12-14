Blake Shelton gets emotional about 'The Voice' exit, meeting wife Gwen Stefani: 'I won the ultimate prize'

When Blake Shelton signed up to be a judge on NBC's "The Voice," he didn’t realize he'd leave with a nine-time champion title, a lifetime of memories and the greatest gift of all — his wife, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani.

"'The Voice' has changed my life in a million ways. Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife," Shelton told Fox News Digital after the season 22 finale.

Shelton will be taking his large red judging chair for one last spin in season 23, but this was his final time coaching with his wife on "The Voice."

"It was crazy. I didn't even think about it… until the cameras shut off, then I realized, 'Oh, my gosh.' I looked over, and she was crying," Shelton shared of Stefani’s reaction.

"She was like, 'That's it, we're never going to do this again, you know?'… it was bittersweet."

In 2014, Shelton and Stefani met during the first season of "The Voice" At the time, they both were with their previous partners, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.

During the summer of 2015, the pair split from their respective marriages and then started a romantic relationship in November of that year.

Five years later, the "Nobody But You" singer proposed to Stefani in October 2020.

Shelton continued to get candid about his relationship with the former No Doubt vocalist and pointed out that he’s leaving "The Voice" with the best gift of all.

"I won the ultimate prize on 'The Voice.' I don't think anybody had a bigger win than I did," he said.

The "Hollaback Girl" songstress expressed mutual sentiments towards her husband on their milestone together, as she took to her social media to voice her journey on the show.

"aaand that's a wrap!!! forever thankful to @NBCTheVoice, this show has changed my life in more ways than i can count," Stefani shared on Twitter.

"i'm the luckiest girl in the world, tonight is so bittersweet !!!!" she responded to a fan video montage of her and Shelton with the caption "it’s the end of an era."

"The Voice" crowned country singer Bryce Leatherwood the season 22 champion, as Shelton added another win from the music competition show.

"It's so awesome to be here supporting this guy right here being the season 22 champ, and making this guy proud is always a treat," Leatherwood told Fox News Digital while standing next to his coach, Shelton.

"What it means for me to win is to make a lot of family proud, a lot of people proud and to make this guy proud, having Blake in my corner, couldn’t get better than that."