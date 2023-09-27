Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'beautiful' life in Oklahoma: 'Now I get it'

Gwen Stefani has found her happily ever after.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Stefani opened up about her relationship with country music superstar Blake Shelton and how she seemingly turned into her parents. Looking back on the beginning of her relationship with Shelton, Stefani explained she was surprised by it all.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’" Stefani explained. "When I met Blake, that's when I felt home. Like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.' It's so true, and it was so automatic. This is such an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. … He changed my life."

The two tied the knot in July 2021 and have a home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they live part time with Stefani's three children — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — from her marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

Living in Oklahoma has reminded her of her childhood, when she would arrive home from school and see her mother gardening and her father cutting trees in their yard. At the time, she thought, "I'm never having a tree at my house." But she has turned into a self-proclaimed "garden flower nerd."

"Going to Oklahoma [and] just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about — and I'm not really a dirt person or like a bug person or a hot person — but you sort of get over it all," she said. "It's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. I guess it's just nature and God is all right there."

Although she "loves people," Stefani is happy to have a place to escape, saying "it's really nice to get away and think." She can now relate to Shelton's love of tractors, gardening and yard work.

When they first began traveling back and forth from Oklahoma, the "Just a Girl" singer admitted she was shocked Shelton was constantly up and working. But after being there a while, she got in on the action, planting sunflowers, zinnias and dahlias.

"When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working — and it's a different kind of work," she said. "It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!"

Stefani made her big return to "The Voice" for its season 24 premiere, marking the first time she's appeared on the show without Shelton. He announced in October 2022 he would be leaving the show after the 23rd season.

"I was really weirded out, like, 'What's it going to be like without Blake?' But we are having so much fun," Stefani said. "At the end of the day, coaching these humans who are so gifted ... I love it."

The "Don't Speak" singer is joined by returning coaches John Legend and Niall Horan and new cast member Reba McEntire, who replaced Shelton as the country representative on the show.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.