Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'beautiful' life in Oklahoma: 'Now I get it'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met in April 2014 while filming season 7 of 'The Voice'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Gwen Stefani honors Blake Shelton at Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Gwen Stefani honors Blake Shelton at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani spoke about husband Blake Shelton as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 'Everybody knows you are my dream.'

Gwen Stefani has found her happily ever after.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Stefani opened up about her relationship with country music superstar Blake Shelton and how she seemingly turned into her parents. Looking back on the beginning of her relationship with Shelton, Stefani explained she was surprised by it all.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’" Stefani explained. "When I met Blake, that's when I felt home. Like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.' It's so true, and it was so automatic. This is such an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. … He changed my life."

The two tied the knot in July 2021 and have a home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they live part time with Stefani's three children — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — from her marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the Dolby Theater

Gwen Stefani called her relationship with Blake Shelton "an amazing gift."  (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Living in Oklahoma has reminded her of her childhood, when she would arrive home from school and see her mother gardening and her father cutting trees in their yard. At the time, she thought, "I'm never having a tree at my house." But she has turned into a self-proclaimed "garden flower nerd."

"Going to Oklahoma [and] just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about — and I'm not really a dirt person or like a bug person or a hot person — but you sort of get over it all," she said. "It's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. I guess it's just nature and God is all right there."

Although she "loves people," Stefani is happy to have a place to escape, saying "it's really nice to get away and think." She can now relate to Shelton's love of tractors, gardening and yard work.

When they first began traveling back and forth from Oklahoma, the "Just a Girl" singer admitted she was shocked Shelton was constantly up and working. But after being there a while, she got in on the action, planting sunflowers, zinnias and dahlias.  

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the red carpet for The Voice

Stefani says she and Shelton are "constantly working" in Oklahoma. (Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images)

"When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working — and it's a different kind of work," she said. "It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!"

Stefani made her big return to "The Voice" for its season 24 premiere, marking the first time she's appeared on the show without Shelton. He announced in October 2022 he would be leaving the show after the 23rd season.

"I was really weirded out, like, 'What's it going to be like without Blake?' But we are having so much fun," Stefani said. "At the end of the day, coaching these humans who are so gifted ... I love it."

The "Don't Speak" singer is joined by returning coaches John Legend and Niall Horan and new cast member Reba McEntire, who replaced Shelton as the country representative on the show.

Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend in a promo shoot

Stefani returned as a judge on "The Voice" for its 24th season.  (Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

