John Legend playfully shades Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani in ‘The Voice’ promo

NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” is poised for a socially-distant October return, but the coaches aren’t staying away from their banter, a new promo for season 19 shows.

This includes R&B and soul singer John Legend throwing a quip at country music star Blake Shelton’s expense.

“Blake and I have been quarantining together this entire time, so...,” fellow coach Gwen Stefani began in the middle of the 40-second promo. But her story was interrupted when Legend playfully chimed in, “Wow, I’m sorry, Gwen.”

Shelton can be seen a short distance away watching the exchange before the camera zooms in on Stefani laughing.

Shelton and Stefani have been an item since November 2015. The pair have been self-quarantining together alongside Stefani’s three sons and had been together since mid-March at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, according to Country Living.

Both stars have documented their quarantine adventures on their respective social media accounts. In late March, Shelton and Stefani performed an acoustic version of their duet, “Nobody But You,” which was released at the beginning of the year.

Shelton and Stefani released a second duet called “Happy Anywhere” in July.

The couple reportedly moved into a $13.2 million mansion in Los Angeles earlier this month so Stefani’s sons could get settled before the start of the school year, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Legend, on the other hand, has been prepping for baby No. 3 with his wife Chrissy Teigen. But fatherhood isn’t putting a stop to his jesting.

"We took a look at 2020 and thought, 'You know what might reduce our stress? A newborn baby,'" Legend said Thursday as a guest host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

"You know what the world needs right now? More people," he joked..