Gwen Stefani invites Ellen DeGeneres to be her maid of honor

Ellen DeGeneres is offering Gwen Stefani a helping hand with her upcoming nuptials to Blake Shelton.

Stefani, 51, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" when the topic of the pair's wedding came up.

"You haven’t been here since you’ve been engaged," DeGeneres, 63, noted. "What’s happening with the wedding planning? I know Miley Cyrus said that she would sing at your wedding."

DeGeneres then inquired, "Is there anything I can do?" before Stefani revealed a potential role for the talk show host.

"I was thinking about that a lot and… I was picturing, like, a mauve, like, bridesmaid [dress for you]. Maybe maid of honor, you know?" Stefani quickly responded. "We can put some extensions in, and we can make it full, like, full flower arrangements. All that stuff."

"You just tell me the time and place and I will be there," DeGeneres happily replied. "I don’t mind doing any of that for you because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear."

"I will put extensions in my hair — anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen," DeGeneres concluded.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after appearing on "The Voice" together as coaches the previous year.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020, and reportedly hope to get hitched this year -- but not without Stefani's three sons at their side.

In a March interview with Access, Shelton, 44, was asked about the moment he popped the question to the No Doubt frontwoman, revealing that Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, was by their side the entire time.

"It’s kind of a blur, honestly," Shelton said. "I remember after I asked her, there was some crying and things and Gwen’s oldest son, Kingston, was sitting right next to us when this happened."

"And Gwen in one moment said, ‘Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’ And even I was wondering," Shelton recalled, noting that Kingston chimed in afterward for confirmation. "And Kingston said, ‘Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say ‘Yes,’ you did.’"

"I don’t know how long it took, but that’s how it happened," Shelton added.