Reba McEntire reveals a surprising family tradition with Solo cups

Reba McEntire may be a multi-millionaire icon, but she’s never forgotten her humble roots.

The singer appeared on "Today" as part of their Sunday Sitdown series and shared her entertaining style, described in her new book "Not That Fancy," out later this year.

"We talk [about] family, friends, how to throw a party that’s not so fancy. That’s my kinda party. You know, I don’t really care if everything matches," she said.

She also shared a detail that might surprise some people.

"Sometimes I ask to use real plates instead of paper plates. But I love Solo cups," she said.

"I think that’s the main message of the book — don’t not have a party because everything doesn’t look right, or you didn’t have time to get this ready. Just go have fun."

The love of Solo cups comes from a special place for the singer.

"I got that from Mama. At Thanksgiving everybody wrote their name with a magic marker on their Solo cup, and that way you didn’t have to waste a lotta cups, gettin’ a new one, and you knew which one was yours," she explained. "And next Thanksgiving you look for your cup, ‘cause it’s still there."

"I still wash Solo cups," McEntire added, after host Willie Geist asked about the tradition.

McEntire’s homestyle advice is set to appear in the book, which contains lifestyle tips, personal stories and recipes, some of which are at her recently opened Oklahoma restaurant, Reba’s Place.

The "Fancy" singer also stayed humble about being called an "icon," "trailblazer," and "legend."

"When I hear those words I think Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Barbara Mandrell, Anne Murray, Minnie Pearl, all of those women are the pioneers, the icons, the legends that I got to learn from," she explained.

And when asked how it feels to know young artists are looking up to her, McEntire called it "a huge responsibility."

"It’s a cool feelin’. It’s a huge responsibility because in my span that I get to do this, I wanna find ways of doin’ it better to make it easier on them. Then it’s their responsibility to move forward, find a better way of doin’ something for the people comin’ up next behind them," she said.

One of the artists looking up to McEntire is Kelly Clarkson. The two have shared a friendship for two decades, and recently McEntire appeared on "The Voice" as a mentor to the contestants.

"I am so proud of Kelly," McEntire said. "She has grown as an artist, as a teacher. From when we first met in 2000 - way back - 2002, so that was how long we've known each other. She was a baby!"

"Now, she's just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of and I love her with all my heart," she continued.

McEntire is also the former stepmother to Clarkson’s ex, Brandon Blackstock. The singer divorced Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock in 2015.

After Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, McEntire told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she was staying neutral in the matter.

"Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time," she told the outlet.

"Brandon’s been my son forever it seems," she said. "Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood, so I’m praying for them both because I love them both."

Clarkson recently released a song blasting Blackstock, calling him "weak."