'Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist wears wedding ring after announcing divorce from Gerry Turner: PHOTOS

Hours after "Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on "Good Morning America," the 70-year-old Nist was spotted wearing her wedding ring.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Nist was seen leaving work in New Jersey April 12. Though her hands were full carrying various bags, one thing noticeably present was her engagement ring.

Designed by famed jeweler Neil Lane, the ring showcased a princess cut diamond surrounded by two baguette cut diamonds with 128 smaller round diamonds rounding out the design, according to People.

It has a total weight of 3.15 carats and is estimated to be worth around $40,000.

Turner filed for divorce from his wife of three months in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, April 12, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to US Weekly. His filing came several hours after the couple's "GMA" announcement.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said. "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.

"I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

Later that same day, former contestants of the reality show, Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, broke their silence on the former couple's divorce announcement, saying they are "heartbroken for them."

"We just watched it on TV . I'm just heartbroken for them. It is sad. It is tragic," Swarts said in the video. "Please people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people, and our hearts are breaking for them."

Noles and Swarts spoke with Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month about the challenges the couple had been facing in their relationship.

One major challenge the former contestants said the couple was "working through" was living in separate states three months into their marriage.

"I think it's hard when you bring together two families, with children and grandchildren. It's hard to just pick up and move from one place and not have dual households. That's a tough spot to be in," Swarts told Fox News Digital.

