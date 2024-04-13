Expand / Collapse search
'Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist wears wedding ring after announcing divorce from Gerry Turner: PHOTOS

'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their separation three months after their wedding

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestants address reports Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were living separately Video

Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestants address reports Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were living separately

Former ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts told Fox News Digital Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist not living together was challenging for them. The comments came weeks before the couple's divorce announcement.

Hours after "Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on "Good Morning America," the 70-year-old Nist was spotted wearing her wedding ring. 

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Nist was seen leaving work in New Jersey April 12. Though her hands were full carrying various bags, one thing noticeably present was her engagement ring. 

Designed by famed jeweler Neil Lane, the ring showcased a princess cut diamond surrounded by two baguette cut diamonds with 128 smaller round diamonds rounding out the design, according to People.

It has a total weight of 3.15 carats and is estimated to be worth around $40,000.

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

Theresa Nist

Theresa Nist stepped out wearing her wedding ring despite "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner filing for divorce.  (Mega)

Turner filed for divorce from his wife of three months in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, April 12, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to US Weekly. His filing came several hours after the couple's "GMA" announcement. 

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said. "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.

Theresa Nist walking

Nist's engagement ring is reportedly worth around $40,000.  (Mega)

"I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on "The Golden Bachelor"

Turner and Nist announced their separation during an appearance on "Good Morning America." (John Fleenor/Disney)

Later that same day, former contestants of the reality show, Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, broke their silence on the former couple's divorce announcement, saying they are "heartbroken for them."

"We just watched it on TV. I'm just heartbroken for them. It is sad. It is tragic," Swarts said in the video. "Please people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people, and our hearts are breaking for them."

Noles and Swarts spoke with Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month about the challenges the couple had been facing in their relationship. 

One major challenge the former contestants said the couple was "working through" was living in separate states three months into their marriage.

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Swarts and Noles told Fox News Digital Turner and Nist not living together was a challenge for them. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"I think it's hard when you bring together two families, with children and grandchildren. It's hard to just pick up and move from one place and not have dual households. That's a tough spot to be in," Swarts told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Lori A Bashian and Emily Trainham contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

