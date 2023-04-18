Gisele Bündchen shows Tom Brady what he's missing after split in sexy photo shoot

Gisele Bündchen is starring in another sultry ad campaign, just six months after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel posed for Brazilian jewelry company Vivara as part of their Mother’s Day launch.

In one video on their Instagram page, Bündchen sports a black dress with daring cutouts, accompanied by the brand’s gold accessories.

The caption, originally in Portuguese, says the jewelry is meant to "celebrate the woman full of attitude that exists in all mothers. They are jewels with delicate design, which remind nature and shine motherly love in its most radiant portion."

The company also highlights Bündchen’s status as a mom.

"Every mother is a stylish woman And @gisele can prove it. Here's a spoiler of what's coming to celebrate the most inspiring woman in your life," teased another post.

Bündchen shares two children with ex-husband Brady, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

The couple finalized their divorce in October of last year after 13 years of marriage.

Since then, she’s continued working, appearing on the covers of Vogue and Vanity Fair, among other work.

She’s also been quietly reflective on her social media.

Monday, she shared a video of herself riding a bike, looking happy and kicking her feet off the pedals.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," her caption began.

"Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

And just last week, she posted a photo of herself smelling flowers with the caption, "The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout."

There have been rumors Bündchen has found love again since the breakup, the most persistent one being that she’s been seeing Brady's friend, 55-year-old billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Bündchen shot it down, saying, "I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend. I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy."

Despite the break-up and Bündchen calling the divorce "the death of my dream," the Sports Illustrated model still maintains a certain amount of positivity towards her ex.

"If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

She added, "We’re not playing against each other. We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."