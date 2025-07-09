Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney's wife Amal bans phones in family's home to protect privacy

Hollywood couple Amal and George Clooney maintain privacy with no-phones rule

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors Video

George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors

George and Amal Clooney joked "one day" their twins would care that their dad is a star.

Amal Clooney is laying down the law. 

When it comes to entertaining guests at the home she shares with George Clooney, the human rights lawyer has a strict no-phone policy.

During a recent interview with Glamour, Amal detailed how she protects her family's privacy while constantly being in the spotlight. 

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney maintain privacy with a no-phones rule. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult," Amal admitted. "But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!"

Amal continued to candidly share that she’s fiercely guarding one thing – her family’s privacy. 

"It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange," she explained.

George Clooney sports black tux with wife Amal in yellow dress

The couple welcomed twins in 2017. (Pascal Le Segretain)

While being a mom of two to twins, Amal admitted that it’s paramount to protect her brood. 

"I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So, we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there; we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood couple have appeared to balance being in the spotlight and taking care of their family. 

George Clooney holds wife Amal Clooney's hand at Tony Awards

Amal Clooney joined George at the Tony Awards, where he was nominated for best performance by a lead actor in a play for "Good Night, and Good Luck." (Jenny Anderson)

As Clooney debuted the Broadway play he wrote and starred in, "Good Night, and Good Luck," in April, his wife Amal was visibly absent.

While speaking to reporters, George said Amal missed his big night because "she's with the kids," according to People. The couple’s twins are named Alexander and Ella.

George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors Video

The Clooney family relocated to New York while he focused on his Broadway debut. In February, George was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and shared how his family was adapting.

"They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City," George remarked. 

Amal Clooney rides on a boat with George Clooney

George and Amal married in 2014 in Venice, Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio)

"Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night. You get to see the kids during the day. So, it’s OK," he added.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" is George's Broadway adaption of the 2005 movie he directed. The play, like the movie, portrays the true story of CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's exposé on Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

George proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, the Clooneys welcomed their twins.

The couple have homes all around the world, including Italy, England and a French property roughly 30 minutes away from Château Miraval, an operating winery owned by George's friend, Brad Pitt.

