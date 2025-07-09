George Clooney's wife Amal bans phones in family's home to protect privacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amal Clooney is laying down the law.

When it comes to entertaining guests at the home she shares with George Clooney, the human rights lawyer has a strict no-phone policy.

During a recent interview with Glamour, Amal detailed how she protects her family's privacy while constantly being in the spotlight.

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult," Amal admitted. "But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!"

Amal continued to candidly share that she’s fiercely guarding one thing – her family’s privacy.

"It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange," she explained.

While being a mom of two to twins, Amal admitted that it’s paramount to protect her brood.

"I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So, we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there; we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood couple have appeared to balance being in the spotlight and taking care of their family.

As Clooney debuted the Broadway play he wrote and starred in, "Good Night, and Good Luck," in April, his wife Amal was visibly absent.

While speaking to reporters, George said Amal missed his big night because "she's with the kids," according to People. The couple’s twins are named Alexander and Ella.

The Clooney family relocated to New York while he focused on his Broadway debut. In February, George was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and shared how his family was adapting.

"They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City," George remarked.

"Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night. You get to see the kids during the day. So, it’s OK," he added.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" is George's Broadway adaption of the 2005 movie he directed. The play, like the movie, portrays the true story of CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's exposé on Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

George proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, the Clooneys welcomed their twins.

The couple have homes all around the world, including Italy, England and a French property roughly 30 minutes away from Château Miraval, an operating winery owned by George's friend, Brad Pitt.