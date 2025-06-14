Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spotted on double date with Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted cozying up in a rare public appearance in New York City Friday night.

The pair went on a double date with A-list couple Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid.

Pitt and de Ramon stepped out hand in hand to dine at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City with their celebrity pals.

BRAD PITT BREAKS SILENCE ON 8-YEAR DIVORCE BATTLE WITH ANGELINA JOLIE

Pitt, 61, was all smiles as he wore a silk, light blue button-up and black pants with matching shoes. His girlfriend, de Ramon, 32, wore a beige over-the-shoulder mini cocktail dress with nude heels and a matching purse.

Cooper, 50, and Hadid, 30, kept it casual. The model sported a white T-shirt and gray satin sweatpants with a jean jacket.

The "Maestro" star opted for a black T-shirt and dark denim jeans with black and white sneakers.

The star-studded date night comes after Hadid went public with Cooper as her boyfriend on social media. During her 30th birthday celebration last month, Hadid shared a photo of the two kissing.

GIGI HADID AND BRADLEY COOPER KISS IN STEAMY PHOTO, MAKING THEIR RELATIONSHIP INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me," she posted on Instagram. "To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!

The "F1" actor made a rare public appearance with girlfriend de Ramon after he broke his silence on his eight-year divorce battle with his ex, Angelina Jolie.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pitt and Jolie’s legal wrangling concluded in December 2024, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most publicized divorces, and Pitt appeared to previously downplay the finalization.

When asked by GQ if he felt "different being on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized" and if there was a sense of "relief," he simply replied, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jolie initiated the divorce in 2016, shortly after the couple allegedly had a physical altercation on a private jet. Pitt denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation.

Pitt and de Ramon attended a public event together for the first time at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

He laughed off a question about whether the couple deliberately decided to appear together publicly for the first time at an F1 race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," Pitt laughingly told GQ. "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt and de Ramon confirmed their relationship in 2022 after the actor's divorce from Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019.