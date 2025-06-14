Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spotted on double date with Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

A-list couples enjoyed rare public outing in New York City after 'F1' actor broke silence on Angelina Jolie divorce

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the Brangelina feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted cozying up in a rare public appearance in New York City Friday night. 

The pair went on a double date with A-list couple Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid. 

Pitt and de Ramon stepped out hand in hand to dine at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City with their celebrity pals.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt June 13, 2025, in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Pitt, 61, was all smiles as he wore a silk, light blue button-up and black pants with matching shoes. His girlfriend, de Ramon, 32, wore a beige over-the-shoulder mini cocktail dress with nude heels and a matching purse. 

Cooper, 50, and Hadid, 30, kept it casual. The model sported a white T-shirt and gray satin sweatpants with a jean jacket. 

The "Maestro" star opted for a black T-shirt and dark denim jeans with black and white sneakers. 

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

Cooper, 50, and Hadid, 30, kept it casual for the double date. (Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

The star-studded date night comes after Hadid went public with Cooper as her boyfriend on social media. During her 30th birthday celebration last month, Hadid shared a photo of the two kissing.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me," she posted on Instagram. "To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!

The "F1" actor made a rare public appearance with girlfriend de Ramon after he broke his silence on his eight-year divorce battle with his ex, Angelina Jolie. 

Pitt and Jolie’s legal wrangling concluded in December 2024, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most publicized divorces, and Pitt appeared to previously downplay the finalization.

brad pitt/angelina jolie split

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. (Getty Images)

When asked by GQ if he felt "different being on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized" and if there was a sense of "relief," he simply replied, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Jolie initiated the divorce in 2016, shortly after the couple allegedly had a physical altercation on a private jet. Pitt denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation.

Pitt and de Ramon attended a public event together for the first time at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Side by side photos of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival and British Grand Prix

Pitt and de Ramon confirmed their relationship in 2022. Their first public appearance together was at the 2024 British Grand Prix. (Getty Images)

He laughed off a question about whether the couple deliberately decided to appear together publicly for the first time at an F1 race. 

"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," Pitt laughingly told GQ. "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt and de Ramon confirmed their relationship in 2022 after the actor's divorce from Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.