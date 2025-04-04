Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney explains why wife Amal skipped star-studded premiere of his Broadway show

George Clooney wrote and stars in the Broadway play 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
George Clooney makes his Broadway debut Video

George Clooney makes his Broadway debut

The famous son of a journalist is now playing one. George Clooney hits the stage in an adaptation of the 2005 movie 'Good Night, and Good Luck.'

George Clooney celebrated the opening night of his Broadway play, "Good Night, and Good Luck," without his wife Amal by his side.

Clooney debuted the play he wrote and stars in at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City Thursday night.

While speaking to reporters, George said Amal missed his big night because "she's with the kids," according to People magazine. The couple have twins, Alexander and Ella. 

George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney's wife Amal didn't attend the opening of his Broadway play, "Good Night, and Good Luck." (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Even without Amal, Clooney's night was star-studded.

Cindy Crawford attended the show with her husband, Rande Gerber, and daughter Kaia.

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended the opening night of "Good Night, And Good Luck" Thursday. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Hugh Jackman, Uma Thurman, Jennifer Lopez and Julianna Margulies were also photographed at the event. 

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman attended the Broadway premiere of "Good Night, And Good Luck." (Valerie Terranova/WireImage)

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the opening night of "Good Night and Good Luck." (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Clooney's family relocated to New York while he focused on his Broadway debut. In February, Clooney was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and shared how his family was adapting.

"They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City."

"They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was pictured arriving at the "Good Night, and Good Luck" Broadway premiere. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney at the opening of "Good Night, And Good Luck." (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

"Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night. You get to see the kids during the day. So, it’s OK," Clooney added.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" is Clooney's Broadway adaption of the 2005 movie he directed. The play, like the movie, portrays the true story of CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's exposé on Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

George Clooney

George Clooney stars and wrote the Broadway play "Good Night, And Good Luck." (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

In the movie, Clooney played Fred W. Friendly, but in the play, he takes on the role of Morrow. 

At the 2006 Oscars, Clooney received a nomination for best director and original screenplay for "Good Night, and Good Luck."

George Clooney in a black blazer and blue button down stands next to wife Amal in a yellow gown

George and Amal Clooney moved their family to New York City so the actor could focus on his Broadway play. (Getty Images)

Clooney has worked on Broadway before. In 1986, he appeared in the play, "Viscous," about the life of punk musician Sid Vicious. His work in the play earned him his first agent and on-camera role, according to People.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

