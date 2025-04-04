George Clooney explains why wife Amal skipped star-studded premiere of his Broadway show

George Clooney celebrated the opening night of his Broadway play, "Good Night, and Good Luck," without his wife Amal by his side.

Clooney debuted the play he wrote and stars in at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City Thursday night.

While speaking to reporters, George said Amal missed his big night because "she's with the kids," according to People magazine. The couple have twins, Alexander and Ella.

Even without Amal, Clooney's night was star-studded.

GEORGE CLOONEY TEASES 'PRETTY BOY' BRAD PITT: ‘HE DOESN'T LOOK SO GOOD’

Cindy Crawford attended the show with her husband, Rande Gerber, and daughter Kaia.

Hugh Jackman, Uma Thurman, Jennifer Lopez and Julianna Margulies were also photographed at the event.

Clooney's family relocated to New York while he focused on his Broadway debut. In February, Clooney was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and shared how his family was adapting.

"They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City." — George Clooney

"They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City.

"Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night. You get to see the kids during the day. So, it’s OK," Clooney added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Good Night, and Good Luck" is Clooney's Broadway adaption of the 2005 movie he directed. The play, like the movie, portrays the true story of CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's exposé on Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

In the movie, Clooney played Fred W. Friendly, but in the play, he takes on the role of Morrow.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the 2006 Oscars, Clooney received a nomination for best director and original screenplay for "Good Night, and Good Luck."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clooney has worked on Broadway before. In 1986, he appeared in the play, "Viscous," about the life of punk musician Sid Vicious. His work in the play earned him his first agent and on-camera role, according to People.