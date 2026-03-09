George Clooney and Natalie Portman lead Hollywood exodus to France to escape ‘pressure cooker’: experts

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Over recent years, Hollywood giants have abandoned their home country and moved their families to France.

George and Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman are just a few of Hollywood's heaviest hitters who have ditched the U.S. to raise their kids overseas. This trend of celebrities fleeing the States may be for a number of reasons — escape from paparazzi, privacy, the culture.

Cultural commentator Jonathan Alpert says that stars are fleeing since Hollywood has started to feel like a "pressure cooker."

"Hollywood has become deeply political in recent years, and for some celebrities that environment can feel like a pressure cooker," he began. "Every comment, role, or social media post is scrutinized through a political or culture-war lens, and that kind of atmosphere can push people to look for some distance."

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For Portman, who raises her young children Aleph and Amalia in Paris, the biggest plus of raising her kids in France is the privacy.

"Hollywood has become deeply political in recent years, and for some celebrities that environment can feel like a pressure cooker." — Jonathan Alpert

"They’re very good at privacy here. I feel like the biggest compliment is ‘elle est très discrète’ [‘she is very discreet’]," Portman told Net-A-Porter last year.

Celebrity real estate agent Josh Flagg told Fox News Digital that stars like Portman have the flexibility to leave Los Angeles, the entertainment hub, due to their level of success.

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"Yes, especially once they reach a certain level of success," Flagg said when asked if stars prioritize privacy and anonymity more than proximity to the industry.

"When you’re starting out, you need to be in Los Angeles. But once your career is established, you can fly in when you need to work. At that point, privacy, security, and overall quality of life become much bigger priorities," he continued.

The "Black Swan" star told Net-A-Porter that she appreciates the politeness that comes with raising her children in France.

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"All the kids that come to my house are, like, ‘Bonjour Madame,’ and give me the bise [cheek-to-cheek kiss]," she said. "And before they leave, they are, like, ‘Thank you for having me,’ and if I’m not nearby, they’ll come and find me to say it."

George and Amal Clooney ditched the U.S. and obtained French citizenship last year. The couple has been living in France with their children after uprooting the family to get away from the culture of Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning actor and director said in October.

In an interview with Esquire, Clooney, 64, opened up about his life in France and explained why they chose to move his family to the countryside.

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"You know, we live on a farm in France . A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood . I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he continued.

Albert told Fox News Digital that many of these stars aren't leaving LA for good, and are just seeking a get-away.

"Most of these stars aren’t truly leaving the American entertainment world. They still work here and often maintain homes here. In many cases, it’s less an exodus and more about creating breathing room from the scrutiny and political intensity that surrounds Hollywood today," he said.

Flagg explained that there are several aspects of France that are appealing to high-profile stars.

"France has always had a special pull for artists and celebrities. Paris and the South of France offer culture, architecture, food, and history in a way very few places do," he began. "But the biggest factor is privacy. In many parts of France, even major stars can live relatively normal lives compared to Los Angeles. There’s also a long tradition of creatives gravitating there."

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Although Jolie doesn’t live in France, she and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have owned Château Miraval since 2008. The former couple remains embroiled in a bitter dispute over the French winery. However, according to The Telegraph, Jolie may return to France in the future to live and work.

Jolie spoke to Le Monde in February about what it's like to be a woman in France. "I find it very enriching as an artist and as a woman to be in France. I feel that more of myself comes out here. The conversations seem deeper and more enriching to me," she told the outlet.

"Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul moved his wife and two kids to France after the devastating fires in Los Angeles in 2025. Speaking to Travel + Leisure, he explained that they have acclimated well.

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"Love the food, the history, the people. Every time I came to Paris, I never wanted to leave. We wanted our kids to learn another language and be surrounded by another culture. It was very important to us," Paul said.

In 2021, filmmaker Wes Anderson — who has lived in France for years — told The New Yorker, "anytime I walk down a street I don’t know well, it’s like going to the movies. It’s just entertaining."

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In 2023, Christina Milian moved her family to France and has since admitted that they will reside there for most of their lives.

Milian is married to French singer M. Pokora, so choosing to stay in France was not a hard decision for the American actress.

"I do think we'll stay [in Paris] for a long time and that's really going to be a landmark place for us. To stay most of our lives," Milian told People in 2024. "My kids go to school there. I want the kids to continue speaking the language. It's easy to switch to English all the time. So it's nice that my daughter loves school there."

"We're Frenchies," she concluded.

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