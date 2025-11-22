'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul moves family from Los Angeles to Paris following LA fires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Paul said au revoir to his life in Los Angeles.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the 46-year-old "Breaking Bad" star shared that he and his family have left Los Angeles and are now living in Paris.

"Paris is awesome," he told the outlet, explaining that he and his wife, Lauren, have "always dreamt of doing a year abroad" and that the two of them "just always wanted to be around a completely different culture."

While it has always been their dream to live outside the U.S., it wasn't until the wildfires in Los Angeles in early 2025 that they put the steps in motion to make their dream a reality.

"When the fires happened in LA, we just knew that we were done with LA, so we sold our house in LA and moved to Paris," he said.

The actor put his three-bedroom home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood on the market in July, for $9.9 million.

Homes in Pacific Palisades and Altadena were lost while both the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire burned through their respective areas in January.

Many Hollywood stars, including "Top Gun: Maverick" actor, Miles Teller, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal and others were among the thousands of people who lost their homes in the fires.

"You'll be hearing from a number of people who were tragically affected by these fires, and I was one of them," Crystal said on stage at the LA FireAid Benefit Concert in January. "These were the clothes I wore when I fled my house with my wife Janice, like so many of us did, on January 7th. This was all I had. Wore it for a week, plus an N-95 mask."

He went on to say that "I stepped onto the grounds and fell to my knees and I wailed," the first time he was allowed back onto the property of the home he lived in for 46 years. He concluded his speech with an uplifting message, telling everyone, that "we will laugh again. We are going to listen to music again, and we will be okay."

Paul is not the only actor to leave Hollywood for a life abroad. Richard Gere shared last year that he and his family moved to Spain, his wife, Alejandra Silva's native country.

"It's time for my wife to be around her family and friends and culture," Gere told Fox News Digital in November 2024. "And [it’s] good for our kids. I think it's great to be living, not just visiting, but living in another culture."

Gere further opened up about his decision to move to Spain in an interview with Vanity Fair Spain in April 2024, saying it would be "a great adventure," as he has "never lived full time outside the United States."

He added that it would be good for his wife to be around her friends and family, noting, "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's fair that I give her at least six others living in hers."

"I'm with my family... I missed them a lot," Silva told the Daily Mail in April. "But I miss the U.S. So we come back and forth."