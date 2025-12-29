Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

George Clooney

George Clooney ditches Hollywood culture for France, gains citizenship with wife and twins

The Academy Award-winning actor previously said he was 'worried about raising our kids in L.A.'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
George Clooney makes his Broadway debut Video

George Clooney makes his Broadway debut

The famous son of a journalist is now playing one, as George Clooney hits the stage in an adaptation of the 2005 movie 'Good Night, and Good Luck.'

Actor George Clooney, along with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney, and their two children, have become French citizens.

The couple and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were granted citizenship, according to a naturalization decree.

The couple has been living in France with their children after uprooting the family to get away from the culture of Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning actor and director said in October. 

George Clooney holds wife Amal Clooney's hand at Tony Awards

George Clooney joined by his wife, Amal Clooney, at the Tony Awards. The couple and their two children have been granted French citizenship.  (Jenny Anderson)

In an interview with Esquire, Clooney, 64, opened up about his life in France and explained why they chose to move his family to the countryside. 

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

George Clooney, Esquire

George Clooney (Christopher Anderson/Esquire)

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he continued. 

In addition to his family home in France, George reportedly owns an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near his family in Kentucky, People reported. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clooney's representatives for comment. 

Split of George Clooney with Amal and Trump in the Oval Office

(Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ;Win McNamee/Getty Images)

During his Esquire interview, Clooney talked about living in France, away from the glamor of Hollywood. 

"France – they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame," he said. "I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

