George Clooney ditches Hollywood culture for France, gains citizenship with wife and twins

Actor George Clooney, along with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney, and their two children, have become French citizens.

The couple and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were granted citizenship, according to a naturalization decree.

The couple has been living in France with their children after uprooting the family to get away from the culture of Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning actor and director said in October.

In an interview with Esquire, Clooney, 64, opened up about his life in France and explained why they chose to move his family to the countryside.

"You know, we live on a farm in France . A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood . I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he continued.

In addition to his family home in France, George reportedly owns an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near his family in Kentucky, People reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clooney's representatives for comment.

During his Esquire interview, Clooney talked about living in France, away from the glamor of Hollywood.

"France – they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame," he said. "I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."