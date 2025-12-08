Sylvester Stallone's wife praises Florida as a family ‘rebirth’ after fleeing Hollywood lifestyle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone and wife, Jennifer Flavin, are fully embracing life outside of Hollywood.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at Sunday's 48th Kennedy Center Honors , Flavin — who accompanied her famous husband while walking the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.— said the move from L.A. to Florida has done wonders for their family.

"I'm having the time of my life. I feel like it's been a rebirth for our family," Flavin said. "Since my entire family moved to the East Coast, we're having such a great time. It's new friends, new adventures, really great people. I've met some incredible friends that I never had in L.A. Sly and I are so enjoying our time there."

Stallone's response to living in Florida? "A lot more perspiration," he told Fox News Digital.

In 2024, the "Rocky" star announced that he and his family were leaving Hollywood behind for good on the season two premiere of the reality show, "The Family Stallone."

"After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida," Stallone told his three daughters: Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia – referring to his wife of 27 years.

He added, "We're gonna sell this house. We already have the place, it's a done deal."

During an interview with Fox News Digital in September, the "Tulsa King" star stated that the lifestyle in Florida is a much better fit for his personality than life in Los Angeles.

"I love it," Stallone said of Florida.

"First of all, the air seems to always be clean. We're very, very near the water and that makes my wife incredibly happy. It makes me happy, and it's just something about it. It's just so lush."

"I went to college there for a couple of years. So, I'm not a stranger to the environment, but it fits my personality much better," he concluded.

President Donald Trump welcomed actors, country music stars and entertainment industry titans to kick off the 48th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.

When Fox News Digital asked Trump how Stallone could thrive as a Hollywood ambassador, the president gushed over the "Rocky" actor.

"If Sly is himself, that's all he can be. If he tries to be somebody else, it wouldn't be good," Trump said. "He's a great guy. He's done a fantastic job and he really deserves this honor. You know, it's something he's wanted for years and this is bigger than it's ever been."

In a recent interview with AARP , the 79-year-old actor discussed feeling like Hollywood had abandoned him, noting that "for almost a decade, I couldn’t find work."

"Nobody wanted me after 'Cop Land.' Even my agents," he told the outlet. "I was fired from CAA. My personal manager at the time let me go. He said, 'I can’t do anything for you. Nobody really wants you anymore.' And I go, 'How’d this happen?' I was told these studios feel as though you’re not what you were."

Stallone said he once told his former agent that he would "take anything," and in response was told, "I’ll try to help you, but it’s not up to me."

Despite being told his "time has passed" and that his "genre is over," Stallone didn't give up. "I wanted to go back to 'Rocky,'" Stallone recalled, calling it his "safe place."

"But there I am, 60 years old, and the previous one, 'Rocky V,' was an abject failure. So, the original producers didn’t want to do the sixth film, 'Rocky Balboa,'" he said. "They said, basically, 'Over our dead bodies.' Even my wife was going, 'I don’t know if it’s such a good idea.'"

The actor currently stars in the Paramount + series, " Tulsa King ," and also appears in the reality show, "The Family Stallone," alongside his wife and his daughters, Sophia, 29, Sistine, 27, and Scarlet, 23.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lori Bashian contributed to this post.