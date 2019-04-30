'Game of Thrones' top celebrity cameos you may have missed from Chris Stapleton to Ed Sheeran

While there’s no shortage of characters on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the series also excels at peppering in the occasional celebrity cameo into the world of Westeros.

Whether it’s to sing a song, lighten the mood or just plain die, creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have opened the door for many well-known fans of the show to appear briefly on screen. Although some are easy to spot, others would require the help of the three-eyed raven to really notice the first time around.

To help make sure fans have spotted the best ones going into the final episodes of the series, below is a rundown of the top cameos on “Game of Thrones.”



[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss plot details for “Game of Thrones.”]

Chris Stapleton

The country singer is a big fan of the show and made his debut as a wildling that gets turned into a wight at the big Battle of Winterfell. When Jon Snow looks like he’s about to finally have his one-on-one with the Night King, the villain raises Stapleton and a slew of others to stop him. The country music star’s wife, Morgan Stapleton, even took to Instagram to highlight the moment he can be seen in the episode. The singer himself posted a behind-the-scenes look at his time on the show on Twitter.

Rob McElhenney and Martin Starr

These two come as a pair given that they were featured in the same scene from the Season 8 premiere. McElhenney, the star and co-creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and Starr, the “Silicon Valley” actor, appeared as members of Euron Greyjoy’s crew. Sadly, their story arcs only lasted about as long as it took Theon Greyjoy to shoot arrows into them as he rescued his sister, Yara. McElhenney posted a gruesome shot of his character getting an arrow through the eye on Instagram with the caption, “don’t blink."

Ed Sheeran

Perhaps the most controversial and blatant cameo in the show’s history, Benioff and Weiss brought singer Ed Sheeran in as a sort of gift to superfan Maisie Williams. In the scene from Season 7, Episode 1, Williams’ Arya Stark encounters a group of soldiers who fight for her family’s rival, the Lannisters. However, after Sheeran’s character serenades her and shares some of the group’s food, she realizes that they’re not all bad. Although his character wouldn’t be killed by Arya, an off-handed line in the Season 8 premiere hints that his fate was grim nonetheless.

Will Champion

There was a lot going on at the infamous Red Wedding. The bloody encounter is now known as one of the most shocking massacres to ever happen on “Game of Thrones,” or any show for that matter. As “The Rains of Castamere” played and characters were killed off left and right, fans may have missed Coldplay drummer Will Champion laying down the beat in the rafters with the band.

Of Monsters and Men

The “Game of Thrones” creators almost never have a musical moment that doesn’t involve some famous people. In this case, all five members of the band appeared in two different scenes as traveling musicians. Their first cameo was in Season 4, Episode 2 at the wedding between Joffrey Baratheon and Margaery Tyrell. They showed up again in Season 6, Episode 6 scoring the play that Arya Stark watches that satirically depicts the events of Westeros, according to The Wall Street Journal.