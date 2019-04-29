'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner's Battle of Winterfell reaction says it all

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner once again took to social media to share her unabashed thoughts about her co-star, Maisie Williams, after the shocking conclusion of Season 8, Episode 3.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss Season 8, Episode 3 of “Game of Thrones.”]

As the White Walkers finally descended upon Winterfell for a climactic showdown, fans learned that none other than Arya Stark would be the one to take down the Night King and save the realm from becoming soldiers in the army of the dead.

The move shocked fans far and wide, including Turner, who took to her Instagram Story on Monday to congratulate her on-screen sister with some NSFW encouragement.

“Arya really is that b----. Yes. You. Are. B----!” she cheered at the camera while snapping her fingers for emphasis.

The star also posted a tribute to actor Alfie Allen and his character Theon Greyjoy, who died defending Winterfell against the Night King’s attack.

“To Alfie and to Theon.... ‘You’re a good man,’” Turner wrote over an image of the character

This is hardly the first time that Turner has used social media to reveal her sassy response to the show. She posted a similar video after Season 8, Episode 2 in which she gave a raunchy response to Williams’ character losing her virginity to Gendry, played by Joe Dempsie.

“In honor of Easter, I guess ‘Game of Thrones’ wanted the storyline to have a little Easter Bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p---y, and that’s the tea,” the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star said in a video on her Instagram Story.

Turner told Entertainment Weekly on Monday that she called Williams to alert her about the sex scene the second she read the script.

“I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it [the script] yet?’” Turner told the magazine. “And she’s like, ‘I’m midway through episode one.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy.”

