Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo in penultimate episode causes social media frenzy

[WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM "GAME OF THRONES" SEASON 8]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a brief cameo during Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Rodgers teased fans last week, claiming he’d appear in the series’ penultimate episode “The Bells.” After the episode aired, fans shared Rodgers’ cameo on social media — but not everyone agreed with the call.

Fans have narrowed down Rodgers’ cameo to two scenes. In the first, he was spotted as an archer of the Lannister army preparing for the battle over King’s Landing. Fans said he is standing in formation third from the right.

But others say they spotted the two-time NFL MVP while Daenerys Targaryen rides atop her last remaining dragon, Drogon, and burns the city and its people, including Rodgers.

Fans also posted footage of Rodgers in full costume and on set giving a description of his cameo for the episode's "making of."

“I was helping a woman who was injured, set her down, and then, the hell with her, I’m getting outta there,” Rodgers said.

But in either role, the 35-year-old’s fate most likely remained the same as Daenerys and Drogon destroyed King’s Landing, turning many of the soldiers and civilians in the city to ash with dragons breath.

While it was unclear whether Rodgers made multiple appearances in the episode, the self-proclaimed “King of the North” posted on Instagram a photo of himself in costume with a message thanking the show.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones,” Rodgers wrote.

Rodgers is the latest of the series’ high-profile cameos, which have included the ill-received Ed Sheeran appearance, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, and actor Rob McElhenney of “Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”