'Full House' star John Stamos talks Christmas plans with son, wife

Showing up for the community and setting a good example is a paramount decision for John Stamos and his family.

The "Full House" star and wife Caitlin McHugh are raising their 4-year-old son Billy to know the importance of giving back.

Diving deep into charitable pursuits are a year-round cause for the Stamos household, especially around the holidays.

"We try to do it every day," Stamos exclusively told Fox News Digital. "My wife is a great advocate for the homeless and works with an organization called Vote Mama, which is to get more mothers of young children into the Senate."

The "Big Shot" actor is aware of his status, though, and noted, "I think it’s going to be a challenge for Billy to realize that most people don’t live the way he does."

John and Caitlin incorporate philanthropy in their every-day parenting and have already brought Billy along with them to help the homeless.

"We just cleared out all of his toys," Stamos said ahead of the big holiday. He explained to his little guy, "You're going to get Christmastime again, you know? So, yeah, we try. You have to, right?"

He added, "I came from a humble neighborhood. My parents were just good, hard-working people."

Stamos grew up in Southern California and recently donated his time to serve as a guest host for a fundraiser benefiting the 25 sheriffs recruits injured last month, when a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and plowed his vehicle into the recruits during a training exercise in Whittier, California.

"If you're not helping out the community, what are you doing right? You know, it's my community," Stamos exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I was so touched by this story, which was, well these recruits were not only just young kids trying to do their best. A lot of these kids were also trying to get out of situations that they were in … bad situations, avoiding being in gangs."

Stamos, along with "Days of our Lives" star Kyle Lowder, helped Captain Jennifer Seetoo and Deputy Brian Knott of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department raise more than $100,000 for the LA County Sheriff's Academy Class 464 during a fundraiser at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills.

The driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez, was arrested and charged on suspicion of attempted murder of peace officers. He was released from custody shortly after the crash due to the "extreme complexity" of the case. While three recruits remain hospitalized, the LASD Academy class was sworn in on Saturday, Dec. 17.

"Becoming a cop … I think it's got to be increasingly thankless," Stamos said. "I'm here to say thank you to the police, and try to raise some money for these kids that were just trying to do their best."

He added, "I grew up here, so it’s doubly sensitive for me," he said. "I’ve always been pro-cop. I’m teaching my son to be. Any time we see an officer in our neighborhood, we go say ‘hi’ and say ‘thank you.’"

During a recent performance with The Beach Boys on "Fox & Friends," Stamos recalled working with the legendary group since 1985 when he was on "General Hospital."

"I'm more of an obsessive fan they can't get rid of," Stamos admitted. "I'm so gratefully every day. To be able to play with these guys … You guys know, People need this music so badly right now. We need optimism, we need fun fun fun, we need good vibrations … and they're delivering."

The band is still riding high on a wave of success after a gig at Carnegie Hall, and is getting ready to set sail on The Beach Boys Cruise in the spring.