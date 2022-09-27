John Stamos' young son Billy watches 'Full House,' has a catchphrase memorized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos' four-year-old son is a fan of his father's old show, "Full House."

Stamos played Uncle Jesse on the show and during a recent interview with Us Weekly, Stamos revealed that he sometimes catches his son watching "Full House" with his nanny.

"I'll catch them, [Billy and the nanny], watching ‘Full House’ sometimes," Stamos told the outlet. "I'll come home [and say], ‘What are you guys doing?’ and [he says], ‘Oh, nothing."

JOHN STAMOS AND THE BEACH BOYS HONOR BOB SAGET AT LOS ANGELES CONCERT

Stamos welcomed his son Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, who he married in February 2018. Billy was born a couple of months later in April.

Young Billy even has one of the "Full House" popular catchphrases memorized, although it is not a line from Uncle Jesse, but rather from Michelle Tanner, who was played by both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"He just did it a couple days ago, [he] was like, ‘You got it, dude!" the actor said.

JOHN STAMOS' FINAL TEXT EXCHANGE WITH BOB SAGET INCLUDED IN UPCOMING NETFLIX TRIBUTE

Stamos was on the popular sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and came back to reprise his role for the "Full House" spinoff "Fuller House" in 2016. The show just recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and Stamos spoke to Fox News Digital at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine charity event about losing his close friend and "Full House" co-star, Bob Saget, who passed in January 2022.

"It was a friendship that I'll never have again. It was a friendship that I didn't think I would have either," Stamos told Fox News Digital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"We were there for each other through happy times, sad times, weddings, divorces, funerals," the actor added. "It's going to be hard to go through the rest of this life without him."