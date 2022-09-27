Expand / Collapse search
John Stamos
Published

John Stamos' young son Billy watches 'Full House,' has a catchphrase memorized

Stamos played Uncle Jesse on the popular sitcom, alongside co-stars Bob Saget and Dave Coulier

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
John Stamos on friendship with Bob Saget: I’ll ‘never have’ this again Video

John Stamos on friendship with Bob Saget: I’ll ‘never have’ this again

'Full House’ star John Stamos tells Fox News Digital about his special friendship with Bob Saget.

John Stamos' four-year-old son is a fan of his father's old show, "Full House." 

Stamos played Uncle Jesse on the show and during a recent interview with Us Weekly, Stamos revealed that he sometimes catches his son watching "Full House" with his nanny.

"I'll catch them, [Billy and the nanny], watching ‘Full House’ sometimes," Stamos told the outlet. "I'll come home [and say], ‘What are you guys doing?’ and [he says], ‘Oh, nothing."

John Stamos shares his son Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh. 

John Stamos shares his son Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh.  (Getty Images)

Stamos welcomed his son Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, who he married in February 2018. Billy was born a couple of months later in April. 

Young Billy even has one of the "Full House" popular catchphrases memorized, although it is not a line from Uncle Jesse, but rather from Michelle Tanner, who was played by both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"He just did it a couple days ago, [he] was like, ‘You got it, dude!" the actor said. 

Other actors on "Full House" were Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. 

Other actors on "Full House" were Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.  (American Broadcasting Companies)

Stamos was on the popular sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and came back to reprise his role for the "Full House" spinoff "Fuller House" in 2016. The show just recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and Stamos spoke to Fox News Digital at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine charity event about losing his close friend and "Full House" co-star, Bob Saget, who passed in January 2022. 

"It was a friendship that I'll never have again. It was a friendship that I didn't think I would have either," Stamos told Fox News Digital.

John Stamos came back to reprise his role as Uncle Jesse for the "Full House" spinoff show "Fuller House."

John Stamos came back to reprise his role as Uncle Jesse for the "Full House" spinoff show "Fuller House." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards)

"We were there for each other through happy times, sad times, weddings, divorces, funerals," the actor added. "It's going to be hard to go through the rest of this life without him." 

