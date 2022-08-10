John Stamos and The Beach Boys honor Bob Saget at Los Angeles concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos and The Beach Boys are paying tribute to the late "Full House" star Bob Saget.

At the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Stamos and The Beach Boys dedicated the song "Forever" to his former co-star, as a video montage of Saget was displayed to the audience.

The 1970s classic "Forever" was performed several times on "Full House" by Stamos’ beloved character Uncle Jesse.

Last Friday, Stamos first previewed the Los Angeles concert, as he took to Instagram to post a video of him playing the drums, with The Beach Boys singing "Kokomo" in the background.

Also seen dancing in the video is former co-star Lori Loughlin, clapping and cheering on Stamos’ performance.

His caption read: "The Kokomo Dancers, featuring an old friend. Catch AMERICA’S BAND SUNDAY AND MONDAY."

The "Big Shot" actor also reposted a fan’s Instagram video, which highlighted the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" event.

In the video, it displayed clips of the concert on the jumbo screen and included Saget’s tribute, featuring scenes from "Full House." The song "Wouldn’t It Be Nice," by the Beach Boys complemented the post.

Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Since Saget’s passing, Stamos has paid tribute to his longtime friend multiple times, including in a Netflix special.

"Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute" was filmed by Saget’s friend Mike Binder and focuses on the "Full House" star’s memorial.

In the Netflix trailer, Stamos is seen reading his last text from his dear friend.

"I wanna read my last text from Bob," Stamos said in the special. "He said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'"