John Stamos helps LA sheriff's recruits injured in wrong-way crash

John Stamos knows the importance of giving back to the community.

Growing up in Southern California, the "Full House" star knew he had to help the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following the Nov. 16 wrong-way crash when 25 recruits were injured after a vehicle plowed into the group during a morning exercise in Whittier, Calif.

"If you're not helping out the community, what are you doing right? You know, it's my community," Stamos exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I was so touched by this story, which was, well these recruits were not only just young kids trying to do their best. A lot of these kids were also trying to get out of situations that they were in … bad situations, avoiding being in gangs."

Stamos, along with "Days of our Lives" star Kyle Lowder, helped Captain Jennifer Seetoo and Deputy Brian Knott of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department raise more than $100,000 for the LA County Sheriff's Academy Class 464 during a fundraiser at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills on Thursday.

"Becoming a cop … I think it's got to be increasingly thankless," Stamos said. "I'm here to say thank you to the police, and try to raise some money for these kids that were just trying to do their best."

Stamos recalled the "horrible" crash that happened in Whittier as he addressed the crowded room during the silent auction, where a pair of signed Sugar Ray Leonard boxing gloves were being bid on next to Lakers tickets, luxury spa treatments and baskets full of culinary delights.

"I grew up here, so it’s doubly sensitive for me," he said. "I’ve always been pro-cop. I’m teaching my son to be. Any time we see an officer in our neighborhood, we go say ‘hi’ and say ‘thank you.’"

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that 75 recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class 464 were running before 6:30 a.m. when they were struck by an SUV, which hit a light pole before stopping.

The driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez, was arrested and charged on suspicion of attempted murder of peace officers. He was released from custody shortly after the crash due to the "extreme complexity" of the case.

"Days of our Lives" star Kyle Lowder believes in the power of supporting other people, and being able to give back is one of the many benefits he's enjoyed in his decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

"I think that sometimes people forget that people in law enforcement are human beings, too, with families and kids," he told Fox News Digital.

"Their whole families were affected by this. When I found out that so many people need help right now, especially during the holidays … I said, 'I don't care when it is, what I have to do, I'm there."

The fundraiser for the recruits also received a $25,000 donation from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

"When we heard the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was raising money to help our injured future first responders recover from last month’s horrific incident, we knew we wanted to help as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission to support and honor our first responders around the country who put their lives on the line each and every day to protect and safeguard our communities and the very freedoms we enjoy," Donna Palmer, Executive Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation, said.

"On behalf of our founder Gary Sinise and our incredible supporters across the country, we are honored to help such an amazing cause and a resilient community coming together to help. We are grateful for their service."

Captain Jennifer Seetoo told Fox News Digital that she was proud of the community for joining together for such an important cause.

"The recruits depend on us," she said. "They are our family. They signed up to sacrifice their lives, and now they need us."

For more information about Academy Class #464 and to continue making donations to benefit the recruits, click here.