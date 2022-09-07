Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Friends' star Courteney Cox trolls Kanye West after he disses her show

West seems to be feuding with everyone – from Adidas to Kim Kardashian

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clapping back: "Friends" style.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, rapper Kanye West maintained that the insulting comments he seemingly made about his ex Kim Kardashian did not actually originate from his account and were not authentic. 

However, West took this as an opportunity to dissect other false statements that looked like they were coming from him. He wrote, "I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn't write the Tweet (sic) that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had."

In a hilarious video posted to her own Instagram account, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller Bing on the beloved sitcom for 10 seasons, can be seen reading West's Instagram post, while listening to his song "Heartless" in the background. 

Courteney Cox starred in the beloved sitcom "Friends" as Monica Geller Bing.

Courteney Cox starred in the beloved sitcom "Friends" as Monica Geller Bing. (Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank)

KIM KARDASHIAN 'WON'T STAND' FOR KANYE'S INSULTING MEME ABOUT HER SPLIT WITH PETE DAVIDSON

When the actress realizes the rapper says, "I wish I had," in reference to the negative commentary about "Friends," she quickly raises an eyebrow and promptly turns off his music. 

In her video on Instagram, Courteney Cox can be seen reading Kanye West's since-deleted Instagram where he wishes he wrote something about not liking "Friends."

In her video on Instagram, Courteney Cox can be seen reading Kanye West's since-deleted Instagram where he wishes he wrote something about not liking "Friends." (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

How heartless, indeed, but nonetheless a perfect retort.

The Instagram post has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

This isn't the first time the rapper has beefed with a "Friends" star. After announcing his campaign for president in 2020, Jennifer Aniston shared with her platform that it was "not funny" to vote West into office. 

The rapper is currently feuding with the brand Adidas, who distributes his Yeezy line. 

Kanye West, known to post and then delete insulting remarks or memes on his Instagram, has yet to respond to Courteney Cox's retort.

Kanye West, known to post and then delete insulting remarks or memes on his Instagram, has yet to respond to Courteney Cox's retort. (Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West has yet to speak out on Cox's Instagram post. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending