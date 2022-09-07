'Friends' star Courteney Cox trolls Kanye West after he disses her show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clapping back: "Friends" style.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, rapper Kanye West maintained that the insulting comments he seemingly made about his ex Kim Kardashian did not actually originate from his account and were not authentic.

However, West took this as an opportunity to dissect other false statements that looked like they were coming from him. He wrote, "I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn't write the Tweet (sic) that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had."

In a hilarious video posted to her own Instagram account, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller Bing on the beloved sitcom for 10 seasons, can be seen reading West's Instagram post, while listening to his song "Heartless" in the background.

When the actress realizes the rapper says, "I wish I had," in reference to the negative commentary about "Friends," she quickly raises an eyebrow and promptly turns off his music.

How heartless, indeed, but nonetheless a perfect retort.

The Instagram post has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

This isn't the first time the rapper has beefed with a "Friends" star. After announcing his campaign for president in 2020, Jennifer Aniston shared with her platform that it was "not funny" to vote West into office.

The rapper is currently feuding with the brand Adidas, who distributes his Yeezy line.

West has yet to speak out on Cox's Instagram post.