Kanye West reacts to Jennifer Aniston telling voters not to vote for him

Kanye West has reportedly hit back at Jennifer Aniston after the "Friends" actress encouraged voters not to support him in the 2020 presidential election.

Over the weekend, Aniston urged her over 35 million Instagram followers not to vote for the 43-year-old rapper and presidential candidate by insisting that doing such a thing wouldn't be a smart move.

"This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue, it's about the future of this country and of the world," Aniston penned on the platform on Saturday. "Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

West apparently caught wind of Aniston's remarks and reportedly took to Twitter -- his social media platform of choice -- to sound off in response.

JENNIFER ANISTON DISCOURAGES VOTERS FROM SUPPORTING KANYE WEST, CASTS HER BALLOT FOR JOE BIDEN

“Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo," West wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to reports.

West has made headlines this week for his in-depth interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. During the chat, West told the comedian that his renewed Christian faith and current run for president were inspired by God.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West shared. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”

He admitted that famous friends and colleagues either thought he was joking or tried to convince him to not kick off his campaign.

KANYE WEST TELLS JOE ROGAN THAT HE WAS INSPIRED BY GOD TO BE THE 'LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD'

But West said he would tell his naysayers that he would “be a billionaire by that time.”

“Not that that's a reason why someone should be president,” he quickly clarified. “At that time, I was $50 million in debt and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West first announced his presidential bid on Independence Day on Twitter. However, he doesn't appear on ballots in all 50 states because he missed some ballot deadlines.