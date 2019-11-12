'Friends' reunion special in the works at HBO Max: report

The stars and creators of the popular sitcom "Friends" are in talks to reunite for a special on HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told the outlet the special is being referred to as "unscripted" and will bring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) back together. Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also involved.

According to THR, the deal is far from done and additions to the cast and creative team aren't yet in progress.

The news comes after Aniston, 50, revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the cast of the show has been "working on something" other than a reboot.

The cast of "Friends" has reunited several times in the last month, most recently making an appearance on Aniston's Instagram.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston's debut post on the social media platform was captioned. "HI TO INSTAGRAM."

"Friends," which is currently streaming on Netflix, ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. It follows six friends in New York City facing the trials and tribulations of their careers, love lives and more.

The series will relocate to HBO Max once the service launches in May 2020.

HBO Max declined to comment when reached by The Hollywood Reporter. HBO Max did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.