Courteney Cox shades Sara Foster's 'Friends' Halloween costume

Courteney Cox had a scathing review of actress Sara Foster and her kids’ “Friends” Halloween costumes.

On Tuesday, the former “90210” actress took to Instagram to show her and her daughters, Valentina, 8, and Josephine, 4, dressed up as the three women of the cast, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and, of course, Monica (Cox).

In the snap, Josephine smiles while holding a fake guitar and wears a blonde wig made to resemble Phoebe's hair. Meanwhile, Valentina sports an obvious Rachel Green hair wig while holding a coffee cup. Foster completes the trio in a black Monica wig while wearing the famous “Central Perk” logo on a sign around her neck.

Cox quickly commented on the image, praising the youngsters for their costumes but throwing some lighthearted shade at the mom for taking on her character. The star added applause emojis in calling out “Rachel and Phoebe,” but asked Foster, “You...Who the hell are you?”

“I'm MONICA !!! You clearly have never seen FRIENDS," Foster shot back.

“Clearly neither have you,” Cox added along with three emojis that seemed to hint at her famed sitcom character being a professional chef.

“Friends” has been having a bit of a cultural resurgence after celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. In addition, Aniston made her triumphant Instagram debut by posting a rare photo of the cast all together earlier this month, sparking ongoing rumors of a reboot or movie.

Aniston appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this week where she confessed that the cast is “working on something.”