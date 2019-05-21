Expand / Collapse search
‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow says she struggled with body positivity, compared herself to co-stars

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Lisa Kudrow opened up during a recent interview about what it was like working with her female co-stars on the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends.”

Appearing on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” on Sunday, the 51-year-old actress said she struggled with body positivity and would often compare herself to Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

Lisa Kudrow, left, and Will Forte in a scene from the film "Booksmart," directed by Olivia Wilde.

Lisa Kudrow, left, and Will Forte in a scene from the film "Booksmart," directed by Olivia Wilde. (Annapurna Pictures via AP)

“Because you see yourself on TV and it’s that, ‘Oh my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,”' she said. “My bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

Kudrow added that she deliberately lost weight during the show, which got her compliments rather than concern for her health.

“Unfortunately for a woman, if you’re underweight, you look good and that’s all I ever got,” Kudrow said. “When I was too thin, I was sick all the time.”

Kudrow told Entertainment Tonight last week that she doesn’t watch “Friends” reruns, saying: “I don’t watch it if it’s on. I might not like myself [on the show], so I’d rather not risk that.”

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.