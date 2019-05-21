‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow says she struggled with body positivity, compared herself to co-stars

Lisa Kudrow opened up during a recent interview about what it was like working with her female co-stars on the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends.”

Appearing on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” on Sunday, the 51-year-old actress said she struggled with body positivity and would often compare herself to Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

“Because you see yourself on TV and it’s that, ‘Oh my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,”' she said. “My bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

Kudrow added that she deliberately lost weight during the show, which got her compliments rather than concern for her health.

“Unfortunately for a woman, if you’re underweight, you look good and that’s all I ever got,” Kudrow said. “When I was too thin, I was sick all the time.”

Kudrow told Entertainment Tonight last week that she doesn’t watch “Friends” reruns, saying: “I don’t watch it if it’s on. I might not like myself [on the show], so I’d rather not risk that.”