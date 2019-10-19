Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reenact their 'Friends' scene

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon delighted fans by reliving some of their best moments as sisters in "Friends."

The pair reenacted their lines from the sitcom in a press interview, which Reese posted to her Instagram on Friday.

Reese, 43, captioned: "One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS! #theGreenSisters."

They were being interviewed for their new show, "The Morning Show," which sees them back on screen together after playing Rachel and Jill Green.

Their natural rapport was obvious, with Reese having to prompt Jen on her lines.

"Do you remember your line?" asked Reese, with Jen shaking her head.

They hid behind a sheet of paper as Reese gave her the line, which she then recalled perfectly.

"You can't have Ross," said Jennifer, in character as Rachel.

"Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is diary," responds Reese, as Jill, in the classic line from the show.

Jen even added a gasp at the scalding line.

Fans went crazy for the exchange from the episode called "The One With Rachel's Sister" - which first aired on February 3, 2000 and saw Jill try to date Ross - with even Oprah magazine praising the content.

"This is the Friends content we DESERVE! 🙌🏽🏆" wrote Oprah magazine.

Another wrote: "ok. i’m ready to admit that i am fully obsessed with you @ReeseW ‬."

"This is the kind of reboot we can get behind," said another.

And Sara Foster, the reality star daughter of David Foster, wrote: "Hahahahaha genius."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.