Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Tonight Show' ban list exposed, 'Christmas Vacation' secrets revealed

Photos from newly released Epstein files show numerous celebrities. The Nelson twins detail how they went from selling out shows to being 'broke.'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A split image of Johnny Carson and Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase

A new book reveals a ban list from Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show." Beverly D'Angelo shares secrets from the filming of "Christmas Vacation." (Getty Images)

COMEDY EXILE - Johnny Carson book exposes 'Tonight Show' ban list featuring Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres.

ONE TAKE WONDER - Beverly D'Angelo admits to unscripted ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment with Chevy Chase that made movie history.

ARCHIVES OPENED - Epstein file release features photos of Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and more stars.

A close-up of the Nelson twins wearing colorful clothes in the '90s during the height of their fame.

The Nelson twins at the 18th Annual American Music Awards on Jan. 28, 1991. Their memoir, "What Happened to Your Hair?" details their rise to stardom and the betrayal that unfolded. (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

DOUBLE TROUBLE - How the Nelson twins went from packing arenas to being 'f---ing broke' despite making millions.

INDUSTRY LOSS - 'The Wire' star James Ransone dead at 46.

Prince William inside a church for Christmas service wearing a dark blue suit.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks during the fifth annual "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 5, 2025. Broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital the future king wants to modernize Christmas for the royal family. (Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

CROWN SHAKE-UP - Prince William eager to ditch outdated royal Christmas traditions as King Charles resists the change: expert.

COMEDY LEGEND GONE - 'The Middle' star Pat Finn dead at 60.

DARK WINTER TALE - ‘Frosty the Snowman’ voice actor had ‘at least’ three secret families, Quaalude addiction: son.

Jessica Alba wears a bikini

Jessica Alba posed for a bikini photo during a family vacation. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

VACATION VIBES - Jessica Alba shows off toned abs in patterned bikini during family vacation getaway.

ROYAL SCRUTINY - Andrew’s alleged emails to Ghislaine Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein files requested 'inappropriate friends.'

This article was written by Fox News staff.

