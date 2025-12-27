Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Tonight Show' ban list exposed, 'Christmas Vacation' secrets revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

COMEDY EXILE - Johnny Carson book exposes 'Tonight Show' ban list featuring Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres.

ONE TAKE WONDER - Beverly D'Angelo admits to unscripted ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment with Chevy Chase that made movie history.

ARCHIVES OPENED - Epstein file release features photos of Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and more stars.

DOUBLE TROUBLE - How the Nelson twins went from packing arenas to being 'f---ing broke' despite making millions.

INDUSTRY LOSS - 'The Wire' star James Ransone dead at 46.

CROWN SHAKE-UP - Prince William eager to ditch outdated royal Christmas traditions as King Charles resists the change: expert.

COMEDY LEGEND GONE - 'The Middle' star Pat Finn dead at 60.

DARK WINTER TALE - ‘Frosty the Snowman’ voice actor had ‘at least’ three secret families, Quaalude addiction: son.

VACATION VIBES - Jessica Alba shows off toned abs in patterned bikini during family vacation getaway.

ROYAL SCRUTINY - Andrew’s alleged emails to Ghislaine Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein files requested 'inappropriate friends.'