'The Wire' star James Ransone dead at 46

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists James Ransone's cause of death as suicide on Dec. 19

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

James Ransone, best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in HBO's "The Wire," has died. He was 46. 

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone died by suicide on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. 

Ransone’s cause of death was listed as "hanging," while his place of death was listed as "shed." 

FORMER ‘WIRE’ STAR JAMES RANSONE DETAILS WORKING WITH SEAN PENN IN ‘THE FIRST,’ BEFRIENDING MARINES

In 2016, Ransone opened up about his struggle with addiction. 

"People think I got sober working on the ‘Generation Kill.’ I didn’t," Ransone, who got sober at age 27 "after being on heroin for five years," told Interview Magazine. "I sobered up six or seven months before that. I remember going to Africa and I was going to be there for almost a year. I was number two on the call sheet and I was like, "I think somebody made a mistake. This is too much responsibility for me."

In 2021, according to Page Six, Ransone posted a lengthy email to his Instagram, claiming he was the victim of sexual abuse as a child. (The alleged post has since been taken down.)

Ransone accused his former tutor, Timothy Rualo, of allegedly sexually abusing him numerous times over the course of six months in 1992.

According to the alleged email, the abuse led to years of substance abuse and mental struggles. 

A representative for Ransone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Ransone also had roles in TV shows such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Hawaii Five-0,"  "Generation Kill," "Treme," as well as the film, "It: Chapter 2." His final TV appearance was in a Season 2 episode of "Poker Face," which aired in June. 

Ransone and his wife Jamie McPhee welcomed two children together.

