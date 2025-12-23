Beverly D'Angelo admits to unscripted ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment with Chevy Chase that made movie history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beverly D’Angelo took matters into her own hands and made movie history.

After "National Lampoon’s Vacation" (1983) and "National Lampoon’s European Vacation" (1985), the Griswolds returned to deliver more chaos in 1989’s "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation." The film starred D’Angelo and Chevy Chase, along with Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

D’Angelo is ringing in the new year with plenty in store for fans. She stars alongside Hayden Panettiere in the upcoming 2026 psychological thriller "Sleepwalker." She recently followed it up with "The Heart Brake," in which she turns a property into a Christmas bed-and-breakfast called the Noel Hotel.

But when the holidays roll around, D’Angelo still looks back at the film that keeps on giving — and the moment she made her own.

"It was not in the script for me to guard the family jewels when the police came to stick us up," the actress told Fox News Digital. "I threw that in. That was definitely improvised. That was my little touch. All in one take."

In the film, a police officer orders everyone gathered for the Griswold family Christmas to freeze. A stunned Ellen (D’Angelo) suddenly grabs Clark’s (Chase) crotch and stands still, obeying the command.

"We had one take left, and it was the end of the day," D’Angelo recalled. "I said, ‘I bet nobody catches this.’ We did the shot, freeze, and I put my hand there. It was like, ‘OK, that’s a wrap. Everybody go home.’ It was subtle. And it had to stay in the film because it was the only shot left! What are they going to do? They didn’t have a choice."

Chase was in on the joke.

It was a long day of filming, and the star was eager to have some fun. D’Angelo tipped off Chase about what she was going to do. He agreed — before quickly adding, "You can’t do that," convinced she’d never get away with it, Forbes reported.

"I guarantee you no one’s going to be looking at my hand," she told him, as quoted by the outlet. "Everybody’s going to be looking at your face and Randy’s [Quaid] face and the expressions. I’m going to be way down below your waist, and the director’s not even looking at me. He’s just trying to get you guys good, get this take."

It worked — and if you blink, you’ll miss it.

"Well, what would you do in that situation?" D’Angelo told Fox News Digital. "You would guard the family jewels, first and foremost."

D’Angelo, 74, noted that she and Chase, 82, became fast friends from the moment they met on set. That bond has endured for decades.

"I knew from the beginning I’d have a lifelong friendship with Chevy," D’Angelo explained. "It was just like meeting a brother. We’ve kept that connection all the way, decades later. I just had a feeling when we met that we would be a tribe. I can’t explain it, except there’s just something about when Chevy and I get together."

"There’s a chemistry we can create," she shared. "We have a chemistry, we get each other. And then, we can easily flip into Clark and Ellen. It’s just something. I can’t explain it. It doesn’t happen with anybody else. He makes me Ellen, and I make him Clark when we work together. It’s very natural. We just know."

Despite their instant connection, D’Angelo admitted she didn’t expect them to cross paths again after the first film.

"When we did the first ‘Vacation,’ it was just a summer movie," said D’Angelo. "That concept of a franchise arrived much later. We only made the second one because the first one was such a hit. And then ‘Christmas’ was just as successful as the very first one, which is unusual. So, when I went in to meet Chevy, I just thought I was doing a Chevy Chase comedy that was going to be done after ‘Animal House.’"

"I had some hesitations about it," she noted. "There are these old rules — never work with kids and animals. And there were a lot of kids and animals. Plus, I was the mother of teenagers, and I was 29 when we did that. I was even suggesting actresses to my agent. 'Tell them to meet this person, that person.’ Just actress friends that I thought would be good. But it was my husband at the time — I was married to an Italian duke, actually — and he said, ‘But Beverly, this is hilarious! You must do it.’"

"That was that," she continued. "I was in Italy when a friend of mine called me, and he said, ‘Do you know you’re in the number one movie this week?’ It was the first ‘Vacation.’ It just kept growing. It seems to be part of our whole culture now. For so many people, it’s part of their Christmas ritual. I don’t know what to say, except to quote myself and say, ‘It’s Christmas. We’re all in misery.’"

Making "Christmas Vacation" wasn’t always easy. It reminded D’Angelo of one of her past rules.

"The squirrel that jumped out of the tree? That squirrel was trained by professional animal trainers," said D’Angelo about the unforgettable scene from "Christmas Vacation."

"It was trained to leap out of the tree and onto Chevy’s shoulder, and onto somebody else’s shoulder. It was trained to do all these tricks. They really, really trained it."

"They did a fantastic job to the point that the squirrel had a heart attack or something," she claimed. "Something happened to the squirrel. So when it came time to shoot, they had to quickly find another squirrel. They got a relatively wild one, certainly not trained to do all the tricks that the original squirrel had been able to do. So they do have a live squirrel leaping out of the tree, but everything else is a stuffed squirrel."

However unruly the making of "Christmas Vacation" may have been, D’Angelo knows it’s become a holiday classic — and she’s grateful.

"Here’s the thing about Christmas," she said. "Of course, when you have children, it becomes important. I was never a big holiday person, per se. I don’t even like to celebrate my birthday, to tell you the truth. I don’t like all the attention. But it’s that spirit of giving, it’s a wonderful thing to always be engaged in."

"I didn’t think that [‘National Lampoon’] was going to turn into a lifelong thing," she reflected. "It’s beautiful."