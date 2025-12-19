Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Epstein file release features photos of Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and more stars

Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker also appear within thousands of pages released Friday by the DOJ; inclusion in the photos does not necessarily imply wrongdoing

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published | Updated
Clinton spokesperson hits back against Epstein file dump Video

Clinton spokesperson hits back against Epstein file dump

Legal and political strategist Katie Zacharia and former NSC Chief of Staff Alex Gray give their initial reactions to the DOJ releasing a tranche of Epstein files on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice released a trove of files after The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Trump on Nov. 19, 2025, required Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all unclassified records, communications and investigative materials related to Epstein within 30 days.

The agency posted thousands of pages on a government website Friday related to Jeffrey Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking cases. The files were released as the result of a deadline imposed by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Many celebrities appear in photos from the Department of Justice's file release; inclusion in the photos does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein walks free

The Department of Justice released thousands of pages on a government website related to Epstein and Maxwell. (David McGlynn)

SARAH FERGUSON DROPPED BY MULTIPLE CHARITIES AFTER CALLING JEFFERY EPSTEIN 'GENEROUS AND SUPREME FRIEND'

Michael Jackson and Diana Ross

Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross in a photo, in the newly released Epstein files on Friday, Dec. 19. (Credit: Department of Justice)

Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross in a photo, in the newly released Epstein files on Friday, Dec. 19. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)

Motown legend, Diana Ross, is seen in one of the photos released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Former president, Bill Clinton, is also pictured standing with his arm around Michael Jackson.

Per Sky News, newly released photos by the Department of Justice also show Jackson posing for a photo with Epstein in front of a painting.



Fox News Digital has reached out to Jackson's estate and Ross's rep for comment.

A representative for Clinton referred People magazine to a statement posted to X by Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña.

"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton," the post read. "This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton."

The statement continues: "There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats."

Mick Jagger

Former President Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein in photos found in the newly released Epstein files. (Credit: Department of Justice)

Former President Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein in photos found in the newly released Epstein files. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)

Mick Jagger was additionally seen in photos released on Friday.

One of the photos shows the Rolling Stones frontman sitting between Epstein and Clinton. Another photo sees Jagger posing with Clinton and an unknown woman whose face was blacked out.

Mick Jagger and Bill Clinton stand on either side of a woman, posing indoors in a dimly lit setting.

A photo of Mick Jagger and Bill Clinton was seen in the newly released Epstein. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)

Another photo features him sitting next to Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Mick Jagger appearing to be in conversation at a restaurant or lounge.

Mick Jagger and Ghislaine Maxwell in a photo found in the newly released Epstein files. The files were released on Friday, Dec. 19. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)



Fox News Digital has reached out to Jagger's rep for comment.

Chris Tucker

"Rush Hour" star, Chris Tucker, can be seen in one of the photographs released on Friday, with Maxwell, per Sky News.



Fox News Digital has reached out to Tucker's rep for comment.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, author and former Duchess of York, found in a photo in the newly released Epstein files. (Credit: Department of Justice)

Sarah Ferguson, author and former Duchess of York, found in a photo in the newly released Epstein files. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)

Two of the pictures found in the newly released photos feature Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York.

In one of the photos, Ferguson is standing next to an unknown woman on the street, and the other shows her sitting in a room next to a woman whose face has been blacked out.



Fox News Digital has reached out to Ferguson's rep for comment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell found in the Justice Department's latest release of Epstein files.

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell found in the Justice Department's latest release of Epstein files. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)

A photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor standing next to Bill Gates was already included in pictures released earlier this month.

The latest drop of photos features another picture of the former prince. In this black and white photo, Andrew is lying down on the laps of five people, whose faces have all been blacked out, while Maxwell and a sixth unknown person with their face blacked out stand behind them.



Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at 41 years old, was one of the most prominent accusers of the alleged sex trafficker Epstein, along with his convicted accomplice Maxwell, and their friend, former Prince Andrew.

Giuffre notably accused Andrew of sexual exploitation in 2021. He settled a lawsuit with her in 2022 while denying the allegation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Andrew's rep for comment.

Kevin Spacey

Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey in a photo in the newly released Epstein files on Friday, Dec. 19. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey in a photo in the newly released Epstein files on Friday, Dec. 19. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)

Actor Kevin Spacey can also be seen in one of the photos, which features him walking in a suit with Clinton behind him.

A second photo shows Spacey and Clinton standing next to each other, with a few other unidentified men.

Former President Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey with others in a photo found in the newly released Epstein files. (Credit: Department of Justice)

Former President Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey with others in a photo found in the newly released Epstein files. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. (Department of Justice)



Fox News Digital has reached out to Spacey's rep for comment.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

