Jessica Alba shows off toned abs in patterned bikini during family vacation getaway

Jessica Alba relived "moments from the best week with my favorite humans."

The actress showcased her toned abs in a patterned bikini with jeans, adding a colorful floral cover up and a hat while on a family beach vacation with her kids.

The mom of three put her flat midsection on full display in a photo from her trip.

Alba also wore a colorful dress in another selfie shared in the Instagram carousel.

The Sin City star posted images on Friday with her three kids , whom she shares with ex-husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.

Two days prior, Alba, 44, posted a loved-up snap with boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, while in Miami, Florida.

The couple attended a Kelly Rowland concert with pals.

During the trip, Alba and Ramirez enjoyed a romantic stroll along the beach .

They were first seen together in May 2025.

Alba and Ramirez were seen arriving back to Los Angeles from Cancún, Mexico in July, with Us Weekly 's source saying: "They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

They made their red carpet debut on Oct. 3, 2025, at the "Valentina" premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Soon after, while the star was in Australia filming her new movie "The Mark," she debuted her relationship with the Top Gun star.

She shared a photo of her holding hands with Ramirez while walking down a wooden staircase leading to the beach.

The mother of three captioned her post, "Byron Bay [blue heart emoji]."

Her Instagram post marked the first time they appeared together on social media .

Alba split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025.